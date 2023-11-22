Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LAMOR CORPORATION PLC: MOVE FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER GROWTH MARKET FINLAND TO THE OFFICIAL LIST

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 22 NOVEMBER 2023 SHARES LAMOR CORPORATION PLC: MOVE FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER GROWTH MARKET FINLAND TO THE OFFICIAL LIST At the request of Lamor Corporation Plc, the company's shares will be removed from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Finland. As from November 23, 2023 the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki's Official List. An exchange notice about the listing on Nasdaq Helsinki's Official List was sent separately. The last trading day on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Finland is November 22, 2023. Identifiers: Trading code: LAMOR ISIN-code: FI4000512488 Orderbook id: 241501 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260