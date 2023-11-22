Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Setzen Sie jetzt auf die wohl spektakulärste Lithium-Story Europas
WKN: A3C861 | ISIN: FI4000512488 | Ticker-Symbol: GB9
Frankfurt
22.11.23
08:08 Uhr
2,850 Euro
-0,120
-4,04 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LAMOR CORPORATION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAMOR CORPORATION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9002,94013:42
GlobeNewswire
22.11.2023 | 12:10
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LAMOR CORPORATION PLC: MOVE FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER GROWTH MARKET FINLAND TO THE OFFICIAL LIST

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 22 NOVEMBER  2023   SHARES

LAMOR CORPORATION PLC: MOVE FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER GROWTH MARKET
FINLAND TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

At the request of Lamor Corporation Plc, the company's shares will be removed
from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Finland. As from November 23,
2023 the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki's Official List. 

An exchange notice about the listing on Nasdaq Helsinki's Official List was
sent separately. 

The last trading day on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Finland is
November 22, 2023. 



Identifiers:

Trading code: LAMOR

ISIN-code: FI4000512488

Orderbook id: 241501



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.