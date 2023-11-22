New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2023) - Olritz Financial Group, a rising name in asset management and financial technology, is proudly on display in New York City's Times Square. The billboard features Sean Chin MQ, Hedge fund manager and Founder.





Nasdaq Times Square billboard

The Times Square billboard is an international step forward for Olritz in its global expansion. Under Sean Chin MQ's direction, Olritz has successfully managed assets worth $150 million USD.





"It's an immense honor to be featured on the NASDAQ billboard in Times Square. This moment is a reflection of our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to delivering superior financial solutions to our clients globally," expressed Sean Chin MQ.

An award ceremony hosted by the Stankevicius Group honored Sean Chin MQ for his exceptional contributions to Olritz's rapid growth and successful global expansion.

About Olritz Financial Group

Olritz Financial Group is a global leader in asset management and financial technology, regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). The firm is committed to delivering innovative financial solutions and leading the transformation of wealth in the new financial era. Olritz caters to a diverse global clientele, including wholesale and institutional investors, and prides itself on its client-centric approach, integrity, and innovative investment strategies.

