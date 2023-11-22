GreenMobility A/S: GreenMobility initiates plan for significant expansion in Copenhagen to more than 1000 electric vehicles

Company Announcement no. 132 - 2023

Copenhagen, November 22nd, 2023

GreenMobility initiates plan for significant expansion in Copenhagen to more than 1000 electric vehicles

Following the announcement from Share Now to withdraw from the Copenhagen car-sharing market, GreenMobility will initiate plans for a significant expansion of the company's electric car fleet in Copenhagen.

GreenMobility and Share Now have been the two main competitors in free float carsharing in Denmark, and have over the years build the service to become a part of day-to-day mobility in the capital. From GreenMobility a thanks for the challenges over the years and at the same time the mutual focus on growing shared mobility in Copenhagen.

GreenMobility was planning an increase of its fleet in Copenhagen as its largest market. With the new change in the market, GreenMobility now plans to cover the shared cars Share Now will remove, by significantly expanding our fleet, so that none of the many thousands of Copenhageners who have become accustomed to having easy access to a shared car will be left in the lurch.

The expansion of the fleet will happen over the coming months and it is the company's expectation to have around 1,000 electric shared cars in the capital during Q1-2024, which is expected to have a significant and positive impact on the company's revenue in Copenhagen in 2024.

