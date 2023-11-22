DAVIDsTEA Hires Vice-President of Marketing

MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (TSX-Venture: DTEA) ("DAVIDsTEA" or the "Company"), a leading tea merchant in North America, announced today the hiring of Adriana Germilli as Vice-President of Marketing to stimulate demand creation and accelerate sales growth.

Ms. Germilli, who holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University, is a seasoned brand marketer with over 17 years of experience in strategic communications and branding, including a distinct expertise in international brand expansion. With a professional background spanning diverse verticals such as fashion, toy market, and wellness consumable goods, she has a robust proficiency for developing forward-thinking strategies. On the strength of a value-driven approach to marketing, Ms. Germilli champions women in leadership through mentorship and driving the Company's outreach and giveback programs.

Ms. Germilli previously served as Director of Marketing at DAVIDsTEA from 2016 to 2022. Her professional experience includes global brands, such Mattel and ALDO, and expertise in wholesale and trade marketing. With an ability to connect with customers in many channels, Ms. Germilli's background will drive growth across DAVIDsTEA's omni-channel business.

"We are delighted to welcome Adriana back to drive sales growth, customer experience and value creation at DAVIDsTEA," said Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer, DAVIDsTEA. "Adriana is passionate about elevating the brand and customer experience to new heights. She will be leading new product line go-to market strategies at DAVIDsTEA as well as the amplification and build of customer-centric content for loyalty members. Her familiarity with the Company will make for a smooth transition and deliver an amazing experience for our customers and partners."

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com and the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 3,800 grocery stores and pharmacies, and 18 company-owned stores across Canada. The Company offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. Our passion for and knowledge of tea permeates our culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven "collections" with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

