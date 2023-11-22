Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.11.2023

WKN: A3EQAH | ISIN: CA67027N1078
22.11.2023 | 13:06
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Nuclear Fuels Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF; OTCQX: NFUNF), an uranium resources company with a focus on critical metals and uranium properties, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Nuclear Fuels Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "NFUNF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Securities Law USA acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Nuclear Fuels Inc.
Nuclear Fuels is building America's uranium resources with a focus on critical metals and uranium properties in Wyoming, Labrador and Arizona. In Wyoming and Arizona Nuclear Fuels is exploring and developing ISR uranium resources with a pathway to production through defining uranium resources at Kaycee. In Labrador, the company is working to expand historic high grade uranium discoveries, (6.7-1% U) as well as high grade heavy rare earth showings (up to 2% Ni).

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


