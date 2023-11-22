Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2023) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA), Delta Resources is a junior exploration company focused on its Delta 1 Gold Deposit in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada which was selected as the Discovery of the Year. Our Delta 1 Gold property has garnered much interest. We closed a bought deal financing in late May 2023 for $10M CAD. Our continued exploration program into 2024 is fully financed with approximately $7.0M currently in the treasury. Since our discovery hole in October 2023 (5.92 g/t Gold over 31.0 Metres), we have drilled approximately 20,000. Other results include 2.06 g/t over 65.8M, 2.16 g/t over 97.5M, 4.32 g/t over 26.2M, 6.49 g/t over 10M, 1636 g/t and 697 g/t over 1M. We are planning an additional 5,000-10,000 metres of follow up drilling beginning in early January 2024. The Delta Gold property straddles the Trans- Canada Highway approximately 50kms West of Thunder Bay, Ontario with easy road access, abundant electricity, and cellular coverage. Delta Resources, will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall Conference, which will take place on November 24 and 25 at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Delta Resources Limited management team will be taking meetings throughout the day, and will also present at 1:30 CET on November 24th to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at: https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration-2/

Kai Hoffmann, Managing Director of Soar Financial Partners, remarks, "Following two virtual, and four in-person events, Deutsche Goldmesse has established itself as Germany's premier investment conference in the resource space. Being from Germany myself and working solely in the junior mining space for the last 12 years, I understand what German and European investors are looking for. This is why I have focused on bringing together a selective group of impressive and diverse companies, keynote speakers, influencers, HNW investors, asset & fund managers, media partners and more. I am excited to offer this boutique event once again, exclusive to the junior mining sector."

About Delta Resources Limited

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's largest mining investment conference, based out of Frankfurt- one of Europe's most important financial capitals. The conference brings together leading minds in the industry to foster new business opportunities and facilitate valuable relationships. The exclusive two-day event showcases industry-leading keynote speakers and up to 35 carefully considered companies in a range of commodities and stages from explorers to producers.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, Deutsche Goldmesse provides a platform where company management can connect with a vast network of European institutional and HNW investors, retail investors, analysts, influencers, newsletter writers, media, and other local partners.

