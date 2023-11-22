Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) and Heckert Solar have developed a rooftop solar panel in Germany. The 400 W module, featuring M12 half cells, boasts an efficiency of 20.5%. The collaborative effort led to the establishment of a brand-new production line dedicated to this module series.From pv magazine Germany Fraunhofer ISE and Heckert Solar have collaborated on the development of a high-efficiency PV module with M12 half cells and a 20.5% efficiency rating. Fraunhofer ISE handled conception, pre-development, and initial prototype production, while Heckert Solar ...

