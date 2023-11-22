Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.11.2023
Setzen Sie jetzt auf die wohl spektakulärste Lithium-Story Europas
WKN: A2PLNY | ISIN: SE0012481364 | Ticker-Symbol: 4R5
Frankfurt
22.11.23
08:18 Uhr
3,965 Euro
-1,115
-21,95 %
GlobeNewswire
22.11.2023 | 14:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ) (152/23)

With effect from November 27, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including December 06, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   JOMA TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021147899              
Order book ID:  311945                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from November 27, 2023, the paid subscription shares in John
Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ) will be traded on the list for Equity
rights. Trading will continue up until and including December 18, 2023. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   JOMA BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021147907              
Order book ID:  311946                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
