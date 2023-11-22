Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ) (152/23)

With effect from November 27, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including December 06, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: JOMA TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021147899 Order book ID: 311945 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 27, 2023, the paid subscription shares in John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ) will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including December 18, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: JOMA BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021147907 Order book ID: 311946 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB