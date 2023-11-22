Lakeland Industries, Inc.: Lakeland Industries to Report Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results and Conduct Conference Call

HUNTSVILLE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2023 / Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) (the "Company" or "Lakeland"), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing for industry, healthcare and first responders on the federal, state and local levels, will release its financial results for the fiscal 2024 third quarter ended October 31, 2023, on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, after the closing of the stock market. The conference call and live webcast will be held on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. eastern, and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website.

The conference call will be hosted by Jim Jenkins, Executive Chairman of the Board, and Roger Shannon, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors, analysts, and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call which can be accessed at:

Event URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2237/49524

Please note that the webcast is listen-only and webcast participants will not be able to participate in the question and answer portion of the conference call. Interested parties may also participate in the call by dialing (888) 506-0062 or (973) 528-0011 and entering the passcode 152281. Interested parties are asked to dial in approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, December 14, 2023. To access the replay, please dial (877) 481-4010 or (919) 882-2331. The replay passcode is 49524. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on the Lakeland Investor Relations website.

About Lakeland Industries, Inc.

We manufacture and sell a comprehensive line of industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a network of over 1,600 global safety and industrial supply distributors. Our authorized distributors supply end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, such as fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mixture of end users directly, and to industrial distributors depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East and Southeast Asia.

For more information concerning Lakeland, please visit the Company online at www.lakeland.com.

Contacts

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

256-600-1390

Roger Shannon

rdshannon@lakeland.com

Alpha IR Group

312-445-2870

Robert Winters or Stephen Poe

LAKE@alpha-ir.com

SOURCE: Lakeland Industries, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/808062/lakeland-industries-to-report-fiscal-2024-third-quarter-financial-results-and-conduct-conference-call