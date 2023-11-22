Coinpal

Celebrating Kaspa's 2nd Birthday: $1M Airdrop campaign with OKX, Coinpal.io



22-Nov-2023 / 14:37 CET/CEST

NEWS RELEASE BY COINPAL Massachusetts, USA | November 22, 2023 06:15 AM Eastern Standard Time Kaspa , the revolutionary open-source, decentralized, and fully scalable Layer-1 blockchain network, is thrilled to announce its 2nd birthday celebration. To commemorate this significant milestone, together with industry leaders Coinpal.io, OKX Web3, ICERIVER, IGV, and Rhubarb Media to launch a spectacular 1 Million Airdrop Campaign. This campaign will take place exclusively on OKX Cryptopedia, offering participants the chance to receive $1 million USD worth of $KAS and the exclusive, custom-designed NFT - KASBOTS with no cost! Kaspa - Fast, Safe, and Decentralized - The cradle of a true peer-to-peer blockchain payment system Kaspa is not just any blockchain; it stands as a groundbreaking achievement in the world of decentralized technology. Boasting the title of the fastest open-source blockchain, Kaspa is designed to meet the needs of the modern world. Its unique architecture, the world's first blockDAG, permits parallel blocks and instant transaction confirmation, all underpinned by a robust proof-of-work engine with rapid single-second block intervals. Kaspa has been crafted by industry pioneers and is driven by a community-led ethos. It prioritizes speed, scalability, and decentralization, making it a standout option in the blockchain landscape. As the Bitcoin network grapples with overwhelming unconfirmed transactions and surging fees, Kaspa emerges as a compelling alternative, offering near-instant transaction confirmations and the ability to handle significant throughput. Kaspa's commitment to a robust proof-of-work engine ensures that it's secure and reliable, while its blockDAG structure allows for unmatched scalability and transaction efficiency. The single-second block intervals set a new standard for blockchain speed and responsiveness. Moreover, Kaspa is evaluating the adoption of Smart Contracts with the technology known as Rollups (RU), designed to improve the speed and efficiency of blockchain transactions. With smart contract support, Kaspa unlocks a new realm of numerous future possibilities and payment solutions. 2nd-anniversary celebration - $1 million USD worth of $KAS Airdrop Campaign + KASBOTS NFT To celebrate Kaspa's 2nd birthday and the launch of the 1 Million Airdrop Campaign with Coinpal.io, OKX, ICERiver, IGV, and Rhubarb Media on OKX Cryptopedia, all people are invited to partake in this remarkable event. This is not just a celebration of Kaspa's journey but also a recognition of its role in shaping the future of blockchain technology. Where: Participants need to visit the OKX Wallet Mobile App and go to the Cryptopedia X Kaspa season event to start participating. How: Participants need to complete the tasks and gain the exquisite KASbots NFTs at no cost!! And then have the opportunity to receive the 1 million USD worth of $KAS Airdrop. For more information on the campaign, please read the tutorial to participate here . Please note that DAGKnight is a rare category/ lottery ticket, for participants who mint it will have the opportunity to receive special rewards! The 1 Million Airdrop Campaign represents a unique, limited-time opportunity, inviting participants to join in this extraordinary celebration. Happy Birthday Kaspa! Let's begin the celebration party!! About Kaspa Kaspa is a pioneering open-source, decentralized, and fully scalable Layer-1 blockchain network. Its revolutionary architecture, featuring the world's first blockDAG, delivers parallel blocks and instant transaction confirmations with rapid single-second block intervals. Developed by industry leaders and guided by a community-driven approach, Kaspa offers unparalleled speed, scalability, and decentralization in the blockchain world. About Coinpal.io Coinpal is the crypto payment service provider holding both Electronic Money Institution (EMI) and exchange licenses from the European Union, aiming to be the bridge to connect both premium merchant partners and the blockchain community to enable more payment usage scenarios to use their tokens as a payment method for both online and offline to empower crypto payments, and enrich the blockchain communities. To stay updated on Kaspa's 2nd birthday campaign, please follow: Kaspa | Coinpal.io | OKX Web3 | IGV | ICERIVER | Rhubarb media Contact Details Coinpal.io JW pr@coinpal.io



