Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Elos Medtech AB ges observationsstatus / Elos Medtech AB receives observation status (153/23)

Igår, den 21 november 2023 offentliggjorde Elos Medtech AB ("Bolaget") ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm, mot bakgrund av att EM Intressenter AB som kontrollerar mer än 90 procent av aktierna i Bolaget, påkallat tvångsinlösen av återstående aktier i Bolaget. Nasdaq Stockholm har nu också mottagit en sådan ansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm att aktierna i Elos Medtech AB (ELOS B, ISIN-kod SE0000120776, orderboks-ID 947) ska ges observationsstatus. Yesterday, on November 21, 2023, Elos Medtech AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm, as a result of EM Intressenter AB, which controls more than 90 percent of the shares in the Company, having initiated compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in the Company. Nasdaq Stockholm has also received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm decides that the shares in Elos Medtech AB (ELOS B, ISIN-code SE0000120776, order book ID 947) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB