Mittwoch, 22.11.2023
Setzen Sie jetzt auf die wohl spektakulärste Lithium-Story Europas
WKN: 893840 | ISIN: SE0000120776 | Ticker-Symbol: EI9
Frankfurt
22.11.23
08:06 Uhr
18,350 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
22.11.2023 | 14:46
108 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Elos Medtech AB ges observationsstatus / Elos Medtech AB receives observation status (153/23)

Igår, den 21 november 2023 offentliggjorde Elos Medtech AB ("Bolaget") ett
pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om
avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm, mot bakgrund av att EM
Intressenter AB som kontrollerar mer än 90 procent av aktierna i Bolaget,
påkallat tvångsinlösen av återstående aktier i Bolaget. Nasdaq Stockholm har nu
också mottagit en sådan ansökan. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges
observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm att aktierna i
Elos Medtech AB (ELOS B, ISIN-kod SE0000120776, orderboks-ID 947) ska ges
observationsstatus. 

Yesterday, on November 21, 2023, Elos Medtech AB (the "Company") issued a press
release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting of
its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm, as a result of EM Intressenter AB, which
controls more than 90 percent of the shares in the Company, having initiated
compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in the Company. Nasdaq Stockholm
has also received such an application. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may
be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's
financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm decides that the shares in Elos
Medtech AB (ELOS B, ISIN-code SE0000120776, order book ID 947) shall be given
observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
