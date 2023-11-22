Boss Laser Unveils Latest Announcements in Laser Technology: The Mach4 Series, HP Series, and FC+ Series

Boss Laser, a leading 100% U.S.-based company, alongside their product development and research & development team, proudly announces the upcoming launch of three innovative laser systems that set new standards in speed, precision, and versatility: The Mach4 Series, HP Series, and the upgraded FC+ Series.

The Boss Laser Experience Center

The Boss Laser Experience Center is located at our 60,000+-sq/ft headquarters in Sanford, Florida.





Mach4 Series: LS-2440 & 3655 CO2 Laser Machines

The Mach4 Series is a testament to Boss Laser's commitment to excellence. Equipped with a Full AC Servo Motor Drive System, these machines offer unprecedented capabilities, including:

Rapid Raster Speeds: With a remarkable speed of up to 2,300 mm/sec, the Mach4 Series is the fastest in its class.

With a remarkable speed of up to 2,300 mm/sec, the Mach4 Series is the fastest in its class. Closed-Loop Motors: The introduction of closed-loop motors results in up to 6X faster speed and torque, surpassing traditional stepper motors.

The introduction of closed-loop motors results in up to 6X faster speed and torque, surpassing traditional stepper motors. Enhanced Accuracy: The new drive system provides up to 5X the accuracy compared to competing models, ensuring precision in every project.

HP Series: Hybrid Processing for Ultimate Power

Boss Laser's HP Series now delivers an unparalleled fusion of power and efficiency, offering 160 to 250 watts of metal and non-metal cutting and engraving capabilities. Key features include:

Most Powerful Laser in its Class: The HP Series takes the lead with its exceptional power, making it the go-to choice for various applications.

The HP Series takes the lead with its exceptional power, making it the go-to choice for various applications. BOSS VUE HD Camera: Equipped with the new BOSS VUE HD Camera, the HP Series ensures efficient positional accuracy and increased production output.

Equipped with the new BOSS VUE HD Camera, the HP Series ensures efficient positional accuracy and increased production output. Versatile Cutting: Capable of cutting up to 16 Gauge Stainless Steel, the HP Series provides a versatile solution for a wide range of materials.

FC+ Series: Elevating Laser Cutting Solutions

To continually enhance customer options, Boss Laser introduces the upgraded FC+ Series, which includes:

EliteMaxCUT Enclosed Pull-Out Loading Platform: The new FC+ EliteMaxCUT boasts up to 6KW of metal cutting power, providing enhanced capabilities for diverse applications.

The new FC+ EliteMaxCUT boasts up to 6KW of metal cutting power, providing enhanced capabilities for diverse applications. EcoCUT: As the most economical under $25K and space-saving 4x4' fiber metal cutter, the EcoCUT offers an ideal solution for budget-conscious customers without compromising on performance.

Boss Laser's dedication to quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction is evident in these new releases. These machines represent the latest advancements in laser technology, ensuring that Boss Laser has the right solution for your needs, whether you're a hobbyist, an educational institution, a military or aerospace company or organization, or a Fortune 500 company.

To learn more about Boss Laser and explore the full range of products, visit BossLaser.com or the Boss Laser Experience Center, the world's largest laser showroom at their headquarters in Sanford, Florida.

