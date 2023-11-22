MedBright AI Investments Inc.: MedBright AI Investments and The Ken Sperling Lecture Series Support Medical Economics Lectures at Yale University Medical School

MedBright AI Investments and The Ken Sperling Lecture Series Support Medical Economics Lectures at Yale University Medical School

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2023 / MedBright AI Investments Inc. (the "Company" or "MedBright") (CSE:MBAI)(OTCQB:MBAIF)(FSE:1V7) is pleased to announce it, along with The Ken Sperling Lecture Series, will be supporting and participating in medical economics lectures at Yale University School of Medicine.

The Ken Sperling Lecture Series was founded in honor of Ken Sperling, who advised federal lawmakers and the Obama administration on the development and implementation of the 2010 health care reform law and was a pioneer in health insurance exchanges in the United States. His legacy continues with a twice annual lecture series and symposia for the house staff at Yale Medical School focused on a range of topics associated with the economics of healthcare in the US. Amongst other topics, the series will address the impact AI is having on healthcare services in the US.

"I am excited to participate in working to support the house staff at Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale University Medical School," said Michael Dalsin, Chair of the MedBright AI Investment . "We share the same commitment to create lectures and symposia on the topic of Healthcare Microeconomics, especially as we see a wide array of applications using artificial intelligence in the business of healthcare."

About Yale School of Medicine

Yale School of Medicine educates and nurtures creative leaders in medicine and science, promoting curiosity and critical inquiry in an inclusive environment enriched by diversity.

About MedBright AI Investments Inc.

MedBright AI is a capital allocator focused on investing in healthcare technology companies. The team at Medbright prides themselves on unparalleled access to opportunities, as well as structuring unique and advantageous investments. Medbright's mission is to construct a portfolio of synergistic investments to generate superior returns for shareholders. MedBright will focus on significant near-term and midterm high-quality opportunities with strong return potentials while maintaining commitment to governance.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, the Company's plans to generate returns for its shareholders through its portfolio of investments, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" or occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that the Company will be able to generate returns for its shareholders. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important risks that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that the Company's portfolio of investments will not generate returns for shareholders.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

