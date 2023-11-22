Hardman & Co Research

Hardman Talks Video | TISE: Exposure to exchanges plus a private company initiative In this Hardman Talks, Keith Hiscock sat down with Cees Vermaas, CEO of The International Stock Exchange (TISE). Watch it here: https://youtu.be/EXPMLzjC49U TISE is the owner of the Guernsey, Jersey and Isle of Man exchanges, which is listed on its own exchange. The company has recently published some excellent first half results, which are briefly discussed. TISE is not well known among investors but occupies some attractive niches. Cees goes on to consider TISE's initiative in private markets. This is a particularly interesting move as many may see this as a potential solution to the lack of IPOs and the declining number of listed companies in developed markets. The first company has already joined their market and the pipeline looks interesting. Watch the recording: https://youtu.be/EXPMLzjC49U Read more about the event here: https://hardmanandco.com/hardman-talks-tise-exposure-exchanges-plus-private-company-initiative/ To be first in the know about Hardman & Co's latest digital events, subscribe to the mailing list here . The Hardman Talks series is designed to share the latest sector insights and company investment cases from our corporate clients and our expert team of analysts. Click here to subscribe to the Hardman Talks channel on YouTube. Hardman & Co | 9 Bonhill Street | London | EC2A 4DJ | www.hardmanandco.com Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II.

