Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Setzen Sie jetzt auf die wohl spektakulärste Lithium-Story Europas
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
21.11.23
10:46 Uhr
11,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KEYCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEYCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,10011,20016:46
11,10011,20016:43
ACCESSWIRE
22.11.2023 | 15:14
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KeyBank's Key4Women Collects School Supplies in Rochester, NY

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2023 / KeyBank:

Supplies will go to children and families who could not afford items on their list or need refills during the year

KeyBank's Key4Women chapter in Rochester, NY recently hosted a school supply drive for Clara Barton School No. 2. Teammates SaraJane Deisinger, Pam Suro and Sonia Navolio helped our branches collect supplies to help children and families who could not afford items on their list or need refills during the year.

Since 2005, Key4Women has been supporting the financial progress and empowerment of business women through advocacy, connections and empowerment. KeyBank provides opportunities for and encourages teammates to dedicate their time and talent to serve others, brighten lives and transform communities for the better in meaningful ways.

Learn more about KeyBank's commitment to helping clients and communities thrive.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/808457/keybanks-key4women-collects-school-supplies-in-rochester-ny

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.