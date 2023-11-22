KeyBank's Key4Women Collects School Supplies in Rochester, NY

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2023 / KeyBank:

Supplies will go to children and families who could not afford items on their list or need refills during the year

KeyBank's Key4Women chapter in Rochester, NY recently hosted a school supply drive for Clara Barton School No. 2. Teammates SaraJane Deisinger, Pam Suro and Sonia Navolio helped our branches collect supplies to help children and families who could not afford items on their list or need refills during the year.

Since 2005, Key4Women has been supporting the financial progress and empowerment of business women through advocacy, connections and empowerment. KeyBank provides opportunities for and encourages teammates to dedicate their time and talent to serve others, brighten lives and transform communities for the better in meaningful ways.

