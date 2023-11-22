The Fendt e107 V Vario and the Fendt 600 Vario among the award winners

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, and its family of leading brands, received six major awards at the world's largest trade fair for agricultural machinery, Agritechnica 2023. Included in the recognitions which were decided based on votes cast by committees of independent experts and by the Agritechnica attendees themselves are top awards recognizing Fendt and Precision Planting

"I am proud of the hard work these teams have put in to provide farmers with more sustainable solutions throughout the crop cycle," said Eric Hansotia, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of AGCO. "These awards recognize both how we help solve customers' pain points and the talents of our people who created the solutions by putting farmers at the heart of everything we do."

AGCO and its family of leading brands received the following awards:

Agritechnica Innovation Award Silver : Precision Planting Radicle Agronomics

: Precision Planting Radicle Agronomics Agritechnica Innovation Award Silver : Fendt Slicer 960 mower combination

: Fendt Slicer 960 mower combination Agritechnica DLG Agrifuture Concept Winner : Fendt electrically powered weeder driven by the battery-electric Fendt e100 Vario

: Fendt electrically powered weeder driven by the battery-electric Fendt e100 Vario Farm Machine 2024 Mid-range tractors : Fendt 600 Vario

: Fendt 600 Vario Farm Machine 2024 Audience Choice Award : Fendt 600 Vario

: Fendt 600 Vario Tractor of the Year 2024 Sustainable Winner: Fendt e107 V Vario

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO's full line of equipment and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $12.7 billion in 2022. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on X: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on X, please follow the hashtag AGCOIR.

