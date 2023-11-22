GCEX

GCEX Receives Operational VASP Licence from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority



22-Nov-2023 / 15:29 CET/CEST

NEWS RELEASE BY GCEX Singapore, Singapore | November 22, 2023 08:40 AM Eastern Standard Time GC Exchange FZE (GCEX), part of the GCEX Group, has been granted an Operational VASP Licence for VA Broker Dealer services from Dubai's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA). GCEX, which opened its Dubai office in July 2022 and received its MVP (Minimal Viable Product) Preparatory License from VARA in February 2023, can now start market operations as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) in the Emirate of Dubai, enabling brokers, hedge funds, family offices and professional traders to access its deep liquidity in digital assets and range of technology solutions. GCEX facilitates institutional access to digital assets through its proprietary XplorDigital trading solutions, which comprises of a technology-agnostic platform covering regulation, regulated custody, the safety of funds, tier 1 liquidity and technology (both back-end and front-end). GCEX only partners with regulated institutional digital custody and staking providers and always segregates client funds. Mehtap Önder, Managing Director, GCEX in Dubai, commented, "VARA is leading the way in the global digital asset industry, and we are extremely proud to be one of the first firms to receive a VASP Operating Licence to provide Virtual Asset Broker-Dealer services and the first firm to gain approval to operate with a client money account, highlighting our focus on client protection. "Being a regulated entity in the region is important to us - it's the ideal way to demonstrate our commitment to adhering to international standards and implementing robust processes, with transparency and investor protection at the core of our offering. This is a major milestone for our business and is critical to GCEX's growth strategy, enabling us to have a stronger presence in the region." GCEX Group enables institutional clients to access deep liquidity in FX and CFDs on digital assets, as well as digital assets spot trading and conversion as well as a broad range of trading solutions. Headquartered in London, with multiple offices across the globe, GCEX is regulated by the UK's FCA and registered with the Danish FSA. True Global Ventures are investors in GCEX. For further information, please visit gcexmena.com or LinkedIn About GCEX Founded in 2018, GCEX is a pioneering regulated digital prime brokerage with a best-of-breed digital asset and FX platform for institutional and professional clients. GCEX has partnerships with Tier 1 trusted Liquidity Providers, leading counterparties and regulated digital custody asset institutions. GCEX offers a wide range of products and technology solutions including White Labels. GCEX is a trading name of GC Exchange Limited, GC Exchange Fondsmæglerselskab A/S, GC Exchange A/S and GC Exchange FZE. GC Exchange Limited, a company incorporated in England and Wales (No11382809) with registered address at 75 King William Street, London, EC4N 7BE provides FX and CFDs products. GC Exchange Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 828730). Digital asset services are provided by GC Exchange A/S, a company incorporated in Denmark (CVR 43088777) with address at Amager Strandvej 390, 2770, Kastrup. GC Exchange A/S is authorised by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority as a Currency Exchange (FTID 45020) and registered as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (FTID 17524) under the AML regulation. GC Exchange Fondsmæglerselskab A/S, a company incorporated in Denmark (CVR 43345052) with address at Amager Strandvej 390, 2770, Kastrup. GC Exchange Fondsmæglerselskab A/S is authorised and regulated by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority as an Investment Firm to offer FX and CFD products. GC Exchange FZE is incorporated as a Limited Liability Free Zone Establishment under the Dubai World Trade Center Authority with registration number 1896. GC Exchange FZE has been granted a Virtual Asset Service Provider Licence by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. For more information visit: https://www.vara.ae/ About VARA Established in March 2022, following the effect of Law No.4 of 2022, VARA is the competent entity in charge of regulating, supervising, and overseeing VAs and VA Activities in all zones across the Emirate of Dubai, including Special Development Zones and Free Zones but excluding the Dubai International Financial Centre. VARA plays a central role in creating Dubai's advanced legal framework to protect investors and establish international standards for Virtual Asset industry governance, while supporting the vision for a borderless economy. Contact Details Wigwam PR for GCEX Vanessa Green vanessa@wigwampr.com



