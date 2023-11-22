Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.11.2023
WKN: A3EJGU | ISIN: SE0020551679
Frankfurt
22.11.23
08:06 Uhr
1,420 Euro
-0,375
-20,89 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELLWEE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELLWEE AB 5-Tage-Chart
22.11.2023 | 15:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of ELLWEE AB (595/23)

With effect from November 29, 2023, the subscription rights in ELLWEE AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including December 12, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ELLWEE TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021148434              
Order book ID:  311987                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from November 29, 2023, the paid subscription shares in ELLWEE AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ELLWEE BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021148442              
Order book ID:  311986                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
