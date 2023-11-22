Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of ELLWEE AB (595/23)

With effect from November 29, 2023, the subscription rights in ELLWEE AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 12, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ELLWEE TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021148434 Order book ID: 311987 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 29, 2023, the paid subscription shares in ELLWEE AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ELLWEE BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021148442 Order book ID: 311986 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB