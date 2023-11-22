The "Megatrends in the UK" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Megatrends in the UK report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. This Megatrends report highlights long-term trends resulting from shifts in consumer values and behaviour.

It provides a summary of each of the 10 focus megatrends and insights as to how each trend has manifested in the UK. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.

Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of:

Population

Urban development

Home ownership

Household profiles

Labour

Income

Consumer and family expenditure

Health

Education

Eating habits

Drinking habits

Shopping habits

Personal grooming

Clothing

Leisure habits

Savings and investments

Media

Communication

Transport and travel and tourism

Key Topics Covered:

Scope

The drivers shaping consumer behaviour

Megatrends framework

Businesses harness megatrends to renovate, innovate and disrupt

Convenience

Iceland unveils new forecourt convenience store format

Consumers of all ages are using tech to make life easier

Consumers seek more flexibility in all areas of life

Shoppers want to see before they buy

Convenience drives e-commerce demand

Young people see cooking as a chore

Digital living

Sky offers holistic smart home solution, integrating insurance and home control

Video gaming is a favourite pastime among young Brits

Consumers are protective of their personal data

Millennials want to remain anonymous but are willing to share data for offers

Friends and family are still the most trusted information source

Consumers expect more online activity post-pandemic

Diversity and inclusion

ScaleUP initiative strives to foster diversity within the fashion industry

Generation X are the most vocal on social media

Younger generations want to change the world for the better

Most British feel comfortable expressing their identity

Shoppers are paying more attention to brand values

Experience more

EE Studio combines innovative physical and digital experiences

Brits enjoy socialising both on and offline

Relaxation and safety are key priorities on holiday

Consumers still prefer real world over online experiences

Personalisation

Personalised skin care start-up Skin Me poised to scale up its business

Millennials are the most enthusiastic about virtual activities

Millennials are the most individualistic cohort

Premiumisation

Abbeyfield Belfast redefines senior living with its luxury offerings

Millennials want a less complicated life

Generation Z are the least concerned about their futures

Superior taste, high quality and comfort are prized attributes

Pursuit of value

Boots' new range of budget-friendly toiletries helps customers through cost-of-living crisis

Baby Boomers are the thriftiest cohort

Older generations are the most worried about the rising cost of living

Brits are embracing the circular economy

More than half of Generation Z intend to save more money

Shopper reinvented

M&S announces new omnichannel strategy in quest to create seamless shopping

Trust in brands is most important to Millennials

Online shopping conquers most categories, with the notable exception of clothing

S-commerce is starting to gain traction among the young

Generation Z interact most with brands online

Sustainable living

Homethings improves its eco-friendly laundry pods

Brits are less concerned than other nations about global warming

Mindful consumption is on the rise

Reducing food waste tops the list of green activities

Consumers are reticent about making their voices heard

Recyclable and compostable packaging is considered the most sustainable

Wellness

Quorn adds to its meat-free range with Katsu Fillets

Meditation and herbal remedies are the main antidotes to stress

Millennials are the most likely to regularly exercise

Consumers remain wary of health and safety in post-pandemic era

Leverage the power of megatrends to shape your strategy today

