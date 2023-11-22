Voltec and the Institut Photovoltaïque d'Île-de-France (IPVF) plan to set up a pilot line for their new tandem panel tech in 2023 and their first 200 MW industrial demonstrator in 2025. They also plan to increase the factory's capacity to 1 GW in 2027 and 5 GW by 2030.From pv magazine France French PV module manufacturer Voltec Solar has secured €9.3 million ($10.1 million) from Ademe, France's environmental agency. The company plans to use the funds to speed up the production of perovskite-silicon tandem solar panels. "I have no doubt that it is the technology that allows access to the market," ...

