Hemodialysis Market to Reach $111.8 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 3.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in the adoption of hemodialysis services, surge in cases of renal diseases, especially end stage renal disease (ESRD), and increase in awareness regarding hemodialysis in developing countries drive the growth of the global hemodialysis market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hemodialysis Market By Product And Service (Equipments, Consumables, Drugs, and Services), Type (Conventional Hemodialysis, Daily Hemodialysis, and Nocturnal Hemodialysis), and Dialysis Site (In-Center Dialysis and Home Dialysis): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032" According to the report, the global hemodialysis industry generated $76.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $111.8 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample of the Report on Hemodialysis Market Forecast 2032- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4660

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in prevalence of kidney failure and end stage renal disease (ESRD), technological advancement in hemodialysis devices, surge in geriatric population who is vulnerable to kidney failure, and increase in demand for hemodialysis device & services drive the growth of the global hemodialysis market. However, risks and complications associated with dialysis are hampering the hemodialysis market growth. On the contrary, high growth potential in developing countries and increase in R&D regarding hemodialysis products are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the hemodialysis market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $76.9 billion Market Size in 2032 $111.8 billion CAGR 3.8 % No. of Pages in Report 390 Segments covered Product and Service, Type, Dialysis Site and Region Drivers Rise in prevalence of end stage renal disease (ESRD) Rise in awareness regarding hemodialysis Increase in the incidence rate of diabetes and hypertension Shortage of kidneys for transplantation Opportunities High growth potential in developing countries Rise in adoption of key strategy Restraints Risks and complications associated with dialysis



Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023 on the Hemodialysis Market

Startups and smaller businesses in the hemodialysis sector, which often rely on loans or investments to fund their operations and expansion, may face challenges in obtaining affordable financing. This can hinder their ability to invest in R&D, product innovation, and market expansion.

Furthermore, the recession does not affect the demand for hemodialysis products & services and pharmaceuticals, as hemodialysis serves as a life-saving treatment for patients with kidney failure.

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4660

The services segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By type, the services segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global hemodialysis market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to the high adoption of hemodialysis services, and the high number of hemodialysis service provider. The consumables segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in usage of hemodialysis consumables by hemodialysis patients and surge in demand for hemodialysis consumables.

The conventional hemodialysis segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By type, the conventional hemodialysis segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global hemodialysis market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to the high adoption of conventional hemodialysis and performed only three days a week, so there is no more risk of other complications. The nocturnal hemodialysis segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032 due to its various advantages such as it is done at night, so patients are free in the day to pursue other activities and improves the health of the patient.

The in-center dialysis segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By dialysis site, the in-center dialysis segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global hemodialysis market revenue, owing to patient does not require any medical training and majority of hemodialysis devices manufacturing companies are engaged in developing dialysis centers in various regions. The home dialysis segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to its various advantages such as patient can adjust session schedules in the day or at night by letting the treatment fit around the patient timetables and rise in number of people choice for home dialysis options for dialysis treatment.

For Procurement Information- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4660

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Region-wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global hemodialysis market revenue, owing to robust healthcare infrastructure, presence of key players, and rise in healthcare expenditure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to rise in kidney failure cases, unmet medical demands, and high population base.

Leading Market Players: -

Asahi Kasei Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

DaVita Inc.

Diaverum

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Nikkiso Co., Ltd

Nipro Corporation

Rockwell Medical Technologies Inc.

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (TORAY MEDICAL CO., LTD.).

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global hemodialysis market. These players have adopted different strategies such as adopted acquisition, agreement, expansion, merger, partnership, product launch, product approval to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Comprehensive Healthcare Industry Research Studies:

mHealth Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Biomaterials Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Flow Cytometry Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Healthcare IT Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

MRI System Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hemodialysis-market-to-reach-111-8-billion-globally-by-2032-at-3-8-cagr-allied-market-research-301995345.html