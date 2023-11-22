Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.11.2023
Setzen Sie jetzt auf die wohl spektakulärste Lithium-Story Europas
22.11.2023
CBRE Group, Inc.: CBRE Announces North America Winners for 2023 Supplier Innovation Challenge

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2023 / CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE

CBRE Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) has announced the winners of its 2023 Supplier Innovation Challenge for North America. The competition recognizes supplier partners for innovative contributions to serving CBRE and its clients.

This year, supplier partners from across North America submitted 59 innovation initiatives across six categories: Best Client Value/Cost Management, Best Data & Technology Solution, Best Diversity Solution, Best Health & Safety Solution, Best Sustainability Solution and Best Workplace Experience Solution.

The following winners were selected by a panel of judges from across the CBRE GWS businesses:

  • Innovation of the Year: Benjamin Moore & Co.
  • Diversity: Kimberly-Clark Professional
  • Sustainability: Trane Technologies
  • Client Value: DC Group, Inc.
  • Data & Technology: Monarch Landscape Companies
  • Workplace Experience: SBM Management Services
  • Health & Safety: GOJO Industries, Inc.

Bob Bruning, CBRE Chief Procurement Officer said: "Thank you to everyone who participated in the 2023 Supplier Innovation Challenge and congratulations to our 2023 winners. Innovation is central to what we do at CBRE, and this program helps us capture and deploy our supplier partners' best ideas that drive successful outcomes for our clients."

About CBRE Group, Inc.
CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2022 revenue). The company has approximately 115,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CBRE Group, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CBRE Group, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cbre-group-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CBRE Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/808617/cbre-announces-north-america-winners-for-2023-supplier-innovation-challenge

