Mittwoch, 22.11.2023

WKN: A1T90L | ISIN: SE0005162880 | Ticker-Symbol: DMN
Frankfurt
22.11.23
11:33 Uhr
0,591 Euro
-0,009
-1,50 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
22.11.2023 | 16:46
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Diamyd Medical AB (596/23)

At the request of Diamyd Medical AB, Diamyd Medical AB equity rights will be
traded on First North as from November 24, 2023. 



Security name: Diamyd Medical AB TO 3 B
----------------------------------------
Short name:   DMYD TO 3 B       
----------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020356996      
----------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  312001         
----------------------------------------

Terms:        Issue price, 11 SEK per share          
----------------------------------------------------------------------
           2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for
           1 new B- share in Diamyd Medical AB       
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period: September 2, 2024 - September 30, 2024.     
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:   September 25, 2024.               
----------------------------------------------------------------------





Security name: Diamyd Medical AB TO 4 B
----------------------------------------
Short name:   DMYD TO 4 B       
----------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020357002      
----------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  312003         
----------------------------------------

Terms:        Issue price, 16 SEK per share         
----------------------------------------------------------------------
           2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for
           1 new B- share in Diamyd Medical AB       
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period: March 3, 2025 - March 31, 2025.         
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:   March 26, 2025.                 
----------------------------------------------------------------------







This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00
399.
