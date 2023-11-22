Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Diamyd Medical AB (596/23)

At the request of Diamyd Medical AB, Diamyd Medical AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from November 24, 2023. Security name: Diamyd Medical AB TO 3 B ---------------------------------------- Short name: DMYD TO 3 B ---------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020356996 ---------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 312001 ---------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 11 SEK per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B- share in Diamyd Medical AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: September 2, 2024 - September 30, 2024. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: September 25, 2024. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Security name: Diamyd Medical AB TO 4 B ---------------------------------------- Short name: DMYD TO 4 B ---------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020357002 ---------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 312003 ---------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 16 SEK per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B- share in Diamyd Medical AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: March 3, 2025 - March 31, 2025. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: March 26, 2025. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.