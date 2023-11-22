Anzeige
WKN: A3CSHB | ISIN: SE0015961016 | Ticker-Symbol: 66J
Frankfurt
22.11.23
08:06 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
-25,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
22.11.2023 | 16:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Amniotics AB TO3 (597/23)

At the request of Amniotics AB, Amniotics equity rights will be traded on First
North Growth Market as from November 24, 2023. 



Security name: Amniotics option rights TO 3
--------------------------------------------
Short name:   AMNI TO 3          
--------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020848463        
--------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  312050           
--------------------------------------------

Terms:        Issue price, 0.01 SEK per share            
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
          - One (1) option rights gives the right to subscribe for
           One (1) new share in Amniotics AB           
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period: February 26, 2024 - March 8, 2024           
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:   March 6, 2024                     
----------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. 

For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 (0)8 121 576 90.
