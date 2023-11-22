Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Amniotics AB TO3 (597/23)

At the request of Amniotics AB, Amniotics equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from November 24, 2023. Security name: Amniotics option rights TO 3 -------------------------------------------- Short name: AMNI TO 3 -------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020848463 -------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 312050 -------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 0.01 SEK per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- - One (1) option rights gives the right to subscribe for One (1) new share in Amniotics AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: February 26, 2024 - March 8, 2024 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: March 6, 2024 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 (0)8 121 576 90.