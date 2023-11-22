Orbus Software, a provider of enterprise architecture and transformation platforms, has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools for the second year in a row. The analysts evaluated 15 vendors in the EA tools sector and named Orbus Software as a Leader for its 'Ability to Execute' and 'Completeness of Vision.'

The report provides a visual representation of the competitive positioning of participating organizations by placing them into four quadrants: Niche Players, Visionaries, Challengers, Leaders. Gartner describes the four quadrants as:

Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well-positioned for tomorrow.

execute well against their current vision and are well-positioned for tomorrow. Visionaries understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules, but do not yet execute well.

understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules, but do not yet execute well. Niche Players focus successfully on a small segment, or are unfocused and do not out-innovate or outperform others.

focus successfully on a small segment, or are unfocused and do not out-innovate or outperform others. Challengers execute well today or may dominate a large segment, but do not demonstrate an understanding of market direction.

Gartner defines the enterprise architecture (EA) market as providing "tools that allow organizations to examine both the need for, and the impact of, change" and "a means to model the business and IT aspects of the enterprise in support of business outcome delivery". To be recognized in the Magic Quadrant, participants must meet certain criteria across performance, market momentum, and EA tools market focus.

"In the face of increasing worldwide demand for enterprise architecture solutions, our product suite has continued to flourish," said Gareth Burton, CEO at Orbus Software. "We feel that Orbus Software's recognition in the Gartner Leaders Quadrant, serves as further validation of our strategic approach and product excellence, especially in relation to our cloud platform, OrbusInfinity. We believe this acknowledgment underscores the dedication of our team, who have gone above and beyond our vision of assisting our customers in achieving successful digital transformation."

For organizations seeking to explore Orbus Software's recognition in the report, a complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools is available for review.

About Gartner

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools, Andrew Gianni, Andreas Frangou, Austin Steinmetz, Akshay Jhawar, 20 November 2023

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Orbus Software

Orbus Software is a leading provider of cloud solutions for enterprise transformation, with regional offices in Australia, Poland, the US, and UK. Its enterprise platform provides a comprehensive view of applications, systems, and data, allowing leaders to make informed decisions, optimize cost, minimize risks, and maintain operational resilience in the face of constant disruption. Customers are predominantly global blue-chip enterprises and government organizations, including AstraZeneca, CIMB Bank, Investec, Three, and Saab. To learn more, follow Orbus Software on LinkedIn.

