GoDaddy: Support Small Businesses This Holiday Season - The Importance of Shopping Local

By Stacey Hartman

As the heart and soul of our community, small businesses form a significant part of our day-to-day lives. The importance of supporting small businesses extends far beyond convenience; it's about understanding the integral role they play in shaping our community and contributing to the local economy. In this guide, we'll discuss the benefits of shopping local and show how you can contribute to the prosperity of small businesses.

Understand the value of small businesses

Small businesses are not only local job creators, but they also bring about unique services and products that add a sense of individuality and character to our neighborhoods. Their tailored offerings - often crafted with love and passion - simply can't be matched by the mass-produced items of larger corporations.

Moreover, small businesses are the cultural backbone of our communities. The cafes, bookstores, and family-run grocery stores we frequent become a part of our identity, shaping our towns and cities in a unique way. They host events that unite a community, nurture local talent, and contribute to making our communities vibrant and inclusive.

Supporting local businesses can also greatly benefit your local economy. These ventures generate local employment, offering opportunities for residents to thrive within their own community. They also pay local taxes, which considerably benefit public services such as education, infrastructure, and transportation. This is integral to the stability and growth of a city or a town.

How to support small businesses

It might seem challenging to know how to support small businesses, especially in a predominantly digital world. However, there are quite a few ways this can be accomplished:

Consider eating at a family-owned restaurant instead of global fast food chains, or purchasing from local stores instead of online mega-retailers. You can support local digital entrepreneurship through online shopping and leaving positive reviews. Follow local businesses on social media to stay updated with their products or services. Show your support by attending local events, markets, or pop-up shops. Not only can you find unique and handmade items, but also enjoy community bonding experiences. Don't underestimate the power of word of mouth. Recommend your favorite local business to a friend, family member or colleague. It can make a huge difference to small business owners. Consider collaborating with local businesses or partnering for events or special promotions. This not only boosts their visibility but also cultivates a strong local business community. Purchasing gift cards from small businesses, either for yourself or for others, provides immediate support to those businesses. Sharing a business's social media posts or tagging them in your posts can greatly increase their visibility. This can lead to new potential customers discovering them. Signing up for a small business's newsletter shows your interest and can keep you informed about sales and events where you could support them.

Shop our curated gift guide, featuring GoDaddy customers

This year, we're delighted to present the GoDaddy 2023 Gift Guide, a specially curated range of unique products sourced from various small business owners across the United States. By presenting an array of extraordinary gifts in this gift guide, GoDaddy aims to simplify your shopping experience, making it easier for you to support small businesses and uncover unique finds.

From handcrafted skis to handmade makeup bags and high-tech golf bags, the GoDaddy 2023 Gift Guide showcases the overwhelming talent within the small business community.

Check out the gift guide here: GoDaddy.com/GiftGuide

Support small businesses this holiday season

As you start your holiday shopping, consider looking to small businesses first and uncover hidden gems in the small business community.

And while we've highlighted small businesses in the ecommerce space, don't forget to check out small businesses in your local community.

Your support towards small businesses is more than just a transaction. It's a testament to a resilient community that values its integrity, cultural identity, and local economy. Let's extend a helping hand to those who work tirelessly to bring life, diversity, and innovation to our community.

