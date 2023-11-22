Riyadh, Saudi Arabia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2023) - Connected Home recently launched smart hotel solutions, aiming to provide cost-efficient solutions to the hospitality sector in Saudi Arabia. The smart hotel solutions have already been implemented in select hotels in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Connected Home is currently in active negotiation process with several hotel chains in Saudi Arabia to renovate their hospitality system, which includes smart check-ins, automated personalized guest experience, IT and communication infrastructure, staff mobility and other connected all in one tool services.

Connected Home was selected as one of the "2022 Emerging Startups" from the New East region by Emerge Tech conference in USA and participated in Hero Acceleration program at Draper University in USA.

The company's focus is on the Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain. Mukhtar Kuanyshbaiuly, CEO of Connected Home has also recently signed a contract with Barakat company on distribution their smart hotel solutions in Dubai.

Connected Home innovative approach is made possible through technologies that work on the controller (PLC), which the team developed independently: they wrote the software, used details from America and China, tested for several years and improved the quality of the software and «hardware». The main goal of Connected Home is safety, resource saving and smart comfort. They plan to introduce more than 10 thousand «smart hotel solutions» by the end of the year.

Under the leadership of CEO Mukhtar Kuanyshbaiuly, Connected Home has grown from its inception to a seven-figure revenue entity, emphasizing security, comfort, sustainability, and health through its IoT-based offerings to top construction and development companies in Central Asia and now in Middle East with ambitious plans to enter USA market in the near future.





Photo: Founder of Connected Home Mukhtar Kuanyshbaiuly

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7633/188407_4defbcbf54e65b0a_001full.jpg

Contact

Connected Home

Mukhtar Kuanyshbaiuly

+7 747 508 8800

https://connectedhome.kz

pr@stankeviciusmgm.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188407