Median's teams will be at booth #4465, South Hall Level 3, to present the latest developments on iBiopsy as well as the imaging CRO offering.

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (ALMDT) announced today that the Company will be speaking and presenting at the world's largest medical imaging conference, the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2023 Annual Meeting and Scientific Assembly, being held in Chicago, IL, USA, Nov. 26-30, 2023.

The Company will give a presentation. Details of the session include:

Session: AI Theater

Presentation: Transforming Cancer Diagnosis through End-to-End AI-Powered SaMD

Date: November 26, 2023 1:00 pm 1:15 pm CT

Place: South Hall Level 3, AI showcase theater

Median's iBiopsy and iCRO teams will be available at booth #4465, Level 3 South Hall (AI showcase) for the duration of the industry exhibition (Nov 26- 29, 10:00 am 5:00 pm CT).

About Median Technologies:Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy, our AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD), help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824- ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

