Admission to trading of UAB "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" bond issue on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on November 22, 2023 to admit the bonds of closed-end investment undertaking for informed investors UAB "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Company. The first trading day of UAB "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" bonds is November 27, 2023. Issuer's full name Closed-end investment undertaking for informed investors UAB "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name CAPT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds' ISIN code LT0000408247 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity 30.10.2025 date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of 100 one bond, EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of bonds 80 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of the bonds 8 000 000 issue, EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Annual interest 6 months EURIBOR plus 5,5% rate, % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon payments April 30 and October 30 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short CAPTFLOT25FA name -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ??Market First North Vilnius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Certified Adviser of UAB "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" is Advokaadibüroo TGS Baltic AS. UAB "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" Information document is enclosed. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1180018