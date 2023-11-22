Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
22.11.2023 | 18:10
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Admission to trading of UAB "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" bond issue on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on November 22, 2023 to admit the bonds of closed-end
investment undertaking for informed investors UAB "Capitalica Baltic Real
Estate Fund I" to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the
request of the Company. The first trading day of UAB "Capitalica Baltic Real
Estate Fund I" bonds is November 27, 2023. 





Issuer's full name  Closed-end investment undertaking for informed investors  
           UAB "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I"        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name CAPT                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Bonds' ISIN code   LT0000408247                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity 30.10.2025                         
 date                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value of   100                            
 one bond, EUR                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of bonds   80 000                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume of the bonds 8 000 000                         
 issue, EUR                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Annual interest   6 months EURIBOR plus 5,5%                 
 rate, %                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Coupon payments   April 30 and October 30                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short   CAPTFLOT25FA                        
 name                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
??Market       First North Vilnius                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





The Certified Adviser of UAB "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" is
Advokaadibüroo TGS Baltic AS. 

UAB "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" Information document is enclosed.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1180018
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
