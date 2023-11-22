Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic to hold Capital Markets Days in February 2024

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, November 22, 2023 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) will hold a series of capital markets days in February 2024 for investors and analysts across Europe and the U.S.

At these half-day events, the chairman and senior management of Bavarian Nordic will provide an update on the company's strategy as well as a deep dive into its two business areas: travel health and public preparedness, and the opportunities ahead.

The capital market days are scheduled the following days:

Monday, February 26, 2024, in Copenhagen

Tuesday, February 27, 2024, in London

Wednesday, February 28, 2024, in New York City

Participation is by invitation only. Additional information on the agenda, venue and presenters for the event will be shared with invitees later and will also become available on the company's website: www.bavarian-nordic.com/cmd .

