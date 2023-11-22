Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.11.2023
WKN: 917165 | ISIN: DK0015998017
Bavarian Nordic A/S
22.11.2023
Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic to hold Capital Markets Days in February 2024

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, November 22, 2023 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) will hold a series of capital markets days in February 2024 for investors and analysts across Europe and the U.S.

At these half-day events, the chairman and senior management of Bavarian Nordic will provide an update on the company's strategy as well as a deep dive into its two business areas: travel health and public preparedness, and the opportunities ahead.

The capital market days are scheduled the following days:

Monday, February 26, 2024, in Copenhagen
Tuesday, February 27, 2024, in London
Wednesday, February 28, 2024, in New York City

Participation is by invitation only. Additional information on the agenda, venue and presenters for the event will be shared with invitees later and will also become available on the company's website: www.bavarian-nordic.com/cmd.

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the research and development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox and mpox vaccines, which have been developed through our long-standing partnership with the U.S. Government to enhance the public health preparedness and have a strong portfolio of vaccines for travelers and endemic diseases. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Contacts
Rolf Sass Sørensen

Graham Morrell


