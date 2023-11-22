JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 22

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 October 2023 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31st October 2023 US$ 3.94

JZCP's NAV at 31 October 2023 is $3.94 per share ($4.01 per share at 30 September 2023), the decrease in NAV of (7) cents per share is due to net investment losses of (7) cents and expenses and finance costs of (1) cent offset by income of 1 cent.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 October 2023:





US$'000

Assets

Private Investments 246,238

Cash at bank and treasuries 103,104

Other receivables 38

Total Assets 349,380

Liabilities

Senior credit facility - maturity date 26th January 2027 43,170

Other liabilities 1,098

Total liabilities 44,268

Net Asset Value 305,112

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $3.94

