JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 22
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 October 2023 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
31st October 2023
US$ 3.94
JZCP's NAV at 31 October 2023 is $3.94 per share ($4.01 per share at 30 September 2023), the decrease in NAV of (7) cents per share is due to net investment losses of (7) cents and expenses and finance costs of (1) cent offset by income of 1 cent.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 October 2023:
US$'000
Assets
Private Investments 246,238
Cash at bank and treasuries 103,104
Other receivables 38
Total Assets 349,380
Liabilities
Senior credit facility - maturity date 26th January 2027 43,170
Other liabilities 1,098
Total liabilities 44,268
Net Asset Value 305,112
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $3.94
Enquiries:
Company website:www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com