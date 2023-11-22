Dow Inc.: Investing in the Communities Around Dow

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2023 / DOW
OUR APPROACH
The communities where we do business are also the places our people call home. We are a stronger, more competitive company when our communities are strong and resilient. Across the globe, we are leveraging our people and partnerships to advance community-driven solutions through five strategic priority areas:
Global Citizenship Priority Areas: How We Make an Impact
Advancing Sustainable Solutions
Collaborating to address circularity, climate protection and resiliency
Building Inclusive Communities
Inspiring employee resource groups (ERGs) to tackle inclusion, diversity and equity (ID&E) needs and partnering to address systemic discrimination
Developing Tomorrow's Innovators
Equipping a future and diverse science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) pipeline for the jobs of tomorrow
Collaborating with Communities
Taking action to help our communities in need
Engaging Employees for Impact
Promoting a positive employee experience and creating meaningful impact through service and volunteerism
PROGRESS TOWARD COMMUNITY GOALS
Together, Dow and the Dow Company Foundation strive to promote positive social change and address global challenges through strategic investments aligned with our global citizenship priorities, engaging our employees for impact, and partnering with global and local community organizations.
We measure our impact through reporting done by our grantees to True Impact, Dow's third-party vendor, which calculates project outcomes using standardized models and indicators. True Impact uses a claim calculation to determine the portion of those impacts attributed to Dow.
2022 Nonprofit Organization Outcomes
75,892 people benefited from increased access to community resources
40,722 students achieved academic success
20,917 people improved their health and well-being
136,880 people gained access to safe, affirming and inclusive environments
2016-2021 Social Impacts1
- Dow supported the academic achievement of 1,219,650 students
- Dow's investments created, saved or strengthened 2,253 businesses
1 Measured impacts are based on 36% of Dow's total philanthropic investments since 2016 and include the best available data. As measurement coverage increases, accuracy and comprehensiveness will increase.
2022 Social Impact Highlights
$37.3MM Corporate + Foundation + in-kind invested
52% of Dow employees volunteered
899 grants delivered to 685 partner organizations
