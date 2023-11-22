Dow Inc.: Investing in the Communities Around Dow

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2023 / DOW

OUR APPROACH

The communities where we do business are also the places our people call home. We are a stronger, more competitive company when our communities are strong and resilient. Across the globe, we are leveraging our people and partnerships to advance community-driven solutions through five strategic priority areas:

Global Citizenship Priority Areas: How We Make an Impact

Advancing Sustainable Solutions

Collaborating to address circularity, climate protection and resiliency

Building Inclusive Communities

Inspiring employee resource groups (ERGs) to tackle inclusion, diversity and equity (ID&E) needs and partnering to address systemic discrimination

Developing Tomorrow's Innovators

Equipping a future and diverse science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) pipeline for the jobs of tomorrow

Collaborating with Communities

Taking action to help our communities in need

Engaging Employees for Impact

Promoting a positive employee experience and creating meaningful impact through service and volunteerism

PROGRESS TOWARD COMMUNITY GOALS

Together, Dow and the Dow Company Foundation strive to promote positive social change and address global challenges through strategic investments aligned with our global citizenship priorities, engaging our employees for impact, and partnering with global and local community organizations.

We measure our impact through reporting done by our grantees to True Impact, Dow's third-party vendor, which calculates project outcomes using standardized models and indicators. True Impact uses a claim calculation to determine the portion of those impacts attributed to Dow.

2022 Nonprofit Organization Outcomes

75,892 people benefited from increased access to community resources

40,722 students achieved academic success

20,917 people improved their health and well-being

136,880 people gained access to safe, affirming and inclusive environments

2016-2021 Social Impacts1

Dow supported the academic achievement of 1,219,650 students

Dow's investments created, saved or strengthened 2,253 businesses

1 Measured impacts are based on 36% of Dow's total philanthropic investments since 2016 and include the best available data. As measurement coverage increases, accuracy and comprehensiveness will increase.

2022 Social Impact Highlights

$37.3MM Corporate + Foundation + in-kind invested

52% of Dow employees volunteered

899 grants delivered to 685 partner organizations

