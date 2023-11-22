The Pebble Group is experiencing tougher trading conditions in its second half year, particularly in its Brand Addition segment, which provides global brands with their promotional goods requirements. As has been the case more widely across the sector, spending from tech, and some consumer, clients has been under pressure, given the macroeconomic backdrop. We have aligned our FY23 forecasts with the revised guidance and adjusted FY24 from the lower base. The fundamental proposition of both business segments remains sound, with higher growth prospects in the digital commerce SaaS business, Facilisgroup. The group has a strong balance sheet, with end-FY23 net cash (excluding leases) set to be around £15.1m.

