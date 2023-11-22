Nielsen's Global Impact Day 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2023 / That's a wrap on NGID 2023! While our day of service might be over, we are committed to operating responsibly and sustainably year-round.

NGID (Nielsen Global Impact Day) is our annual day of service, where employees step away from work and step into their local communities to volunteer and give back. Nielsen encourages all associates to participate in NGID and other volunteer events throughout the year using their 24 hours of annual volunteer time.

At Nielsen, our mission is to power a better media future for all people. That's why we champion transparency, integrity, sustainability and equity and are committed to helping our clients and communities thrive through change.

Learn more about our progress and commitments in our latest ESG report.

