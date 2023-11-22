Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Setzen Sie jetzt auf die wohl spektakulärste Lithium-Story Europas
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14ZR0 | ISIN: GB00BWFY5505 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
22.11.2023 | 18:50
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nielsen's Global Impact Day 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2023 / That's a wrap on NGID 2023! While our day of service might be over, we are committed to operating responsibly and sustainably year-round.

NGID (Nielsen Global Impact Day) is our annual day of service, where employees step away from work and step into their local communities to volunteer and give back. Nielsen encourages all associates to participate in NGID and other volunteer events throughout the year using their 24 hours of annual volunteer time.

At Nielsen, our mission is to power a better media future for all people. That's why we champion transparency, integrity, sustainability and equity and are committed to helping our clients and communities thrive through change.

Learn more about our progress and commitments in our latest ESG report.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Nielsen on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Nielsen
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/nielsen
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Nielsen

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/809029/nielsens-global-impact-day-2023

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.