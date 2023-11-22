Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
22.11.2023 | 19:26
Is VinFast's Battery Getting Better? A Review of Battery Improvements

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2023 / With a legacy of technological advancement and a commitment to creating a sustainable future, VinFast has made significant strides in enhancing its electric vehicles, specifically focusing on battery improvements. This article will dive deep into VinFast's advancements in battery technology, highlighting its commitment to providing solutions for environmentally conscious consumers.

Higher Battery Capacity

VinFast recently introduced a higher battery capacity, significantly increasing the vehicle's range before needing a recharge. This enhancement is beneficial for consumers looking for electric vehicles that can cover longer distances on a single charge, reducing range anxiety and making electric vehicles a practical choice for everyday use.

Faster Charging Solutions

Additionally, VinFast has focused on faster charging solutions, reducing waiting times for vehicle owners. Continuous improvements in charging performance have been made, ensuring that the vehicles can be charged quickly and efficiently, making electric vehicles a more convenient choice for consumers with busy lifestyles. The charging process is expedited, with charging speeds up to 8 times faster than standard 120V wall outlets. This remarkable speed not only saves time but also contributes to the overall convenience and practicality of owning an electric vehicle.

VinFast's new battery improvements extend to the charging infrastructure as well. Customers who lease or purchase the VF 8 and VF 9 will now have access to more than 100,000 charging stations throughout North America, creating access to 95% of the public charging network in the region.

Stronger investment on battery technology

Underscoring its investments in and commitment to EV battery technology, VinFast recently announced a merger with VinES, a member company of Vingroup specializing in lithium-ion battery research and development. The merge will enhance its self-efficiency in battery technology and leverage resources to increase battery research and development for its vehicles.

By implementing this extensive integration, VinFast takes a significant stride toward completing its fully integrated production chain, continuing to deliver EV products with advanced battery technology for a more enjoyable and safer driving experience.

VinFast's relentless pursuit of advancements in battery technology, coupled with an unwavering commitment to affordability, safety, and customer satisfaction, positions it as a compelling force in the electric vehicle industry-one that demands a closer examination. As they continue to make strides in battery improvements and charging infrastructure, VinFast is focused on advancing the widespread adoption of electric vehicles, driving toward a more sustainable future.

Contact:

Andrew Mitchell, media@cambridgeglobal.com

SOURCE: VinFast



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/809052/is-vinfasts-battery-getting-better-a-review-of-battery-improvements

