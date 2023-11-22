bioLytical Laboratories Inc. Donates Tests to Help Boost International Testing Access Ahead of International Testing Week

bioLytical Laboratories Inc., in partnership with NGO Coalition Plus, Leads the Charge to Promote the Importance of Rapid Testing during International Test Week with the Donation of Rapid Tests Worldwide

bioLytical, in partnership with NGO Coalition PLUS, has donated over 8,000 rapid tests across 25 countries and partner organizations

bioLytical is a Canadian company that develops and manufactures all its tests locally for worldwide distribution

bioLytical's INSTI® platform of rapid tests is designed to detect a wide range of infectious diseases quickly and accurately

bioLytical's quality system is MDSAP: ISO 13485 certified

Coalition PLUS is a global NGO, an international union of community-based associations that work to help fight HIV/AIDS and hepatitis



RICHMOND, British Columbia, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- bioLytical Laboratories Inc. ("bioLytical"), a global leader in rapid in-vitro medical diagnostics and partner Coalition PLUS, a global NGO, announced that together, they have donated and distributed over 8,000 tests across 25 countries to help boost testing access worldwide.

International Testing Week, scheduled for November 22- 28 this year, helps raise awareness of the importance of accessible testing for individual and public health. As one of the vital tools to help connect people to care and to reduce the spread of onward infection, boosting access to testing is critical in the fight to end severe public health challenges such as HIV and hepatitis.

The pandemic has demonstrated the importance of equitable access to rapid and accurate diagnostic testing to curb the spread of infectious diseases. Timely and efficient testing not only saves lives but also assists in minimizing the societal and economic impact of outbreaks.

As part of our commitment and in support of International Testing Week, bioLytical and Coalition PLUS are proud to play a global role in increasing access to testing, reaffirming their dedication to ending some of the world's most severe health challenges.

Robert Mackie, CEO, bioLytical, emphasizes the significance of International Testing Week and states, "International Testing Week serves as a global reminder of the critical role rapid testing plays in safeguarding public health. It is a time to raise awareness about the necessity of early detection, which ultimately contributes to the overall health of communities worldwide. We are proud to support this cause through test donations and to be part of the solution."

By donating these tests, bioLytical and Coalition PLUS aim to address the disparities in healthcare access and testing capabilities worldwide. Increasing equitable access to testing helps empower healthcare providers with the tools to identify infection and provide care and treatment quickly.

Dr. Bintou Dembele, Vice Chair, Coalition PLUS, says, "Community testing for HIV and STIs helps find undiagnosed people often belonging to hard-to-reach populations. The International Testing Week aims at highlighting outreach interventions that are critical to addressing the remaining gaps to end the HIV epidemic."

bioLytical Laboratories Inc. is an industry leader in manufacturing rapid in vitro diagnostic tests focusing on infectious diseases with a global mission to ensure every person has access to accurate and reliable tests to learn their status, faster.

Coalition PLUS is an international union of community-based associations in the fight against HIV/AIDS and viral hepatitis created in 2008, operating in 52 countries and alongside some one hundred civil society organizations. They promote innovative methods adapted to the individuals facing the most discrimination in access to healthcare.

In addition to its commitment to International Testing Week, bioLytical continues to innovate and develop cutting-edge diagnostic solutions to meet the ever-evolving needs of the healthcare sector. bioLytical remains dedicated to fostering a healthier, safer, and more connected world through the innovation of rapid diagnostics. By distributing these tests to underserved areas, we hope to facilitate early detection, helping healthcare providers and governments better manage and mitigate the impact of these diseases.

bioLytical Laboratories Inc. is a privately-owned Canadian company focused on researching, developing, and commercializing rapid in-vitro medical diagnostics using its proprietary INSTI® technology platform and its lateral flow line, iStatis. bioLytical has won several local and industry awards, including B.C. Exporter of the Year in 2019. We have been named Lifesciences B.C.'s Growth Stage Med Tech Company of the Year and featured on B.C.'s Fastest-Growing Companies for seven years, including the Globe and Mail's Fastest Growing Companies list in 2020. bioLytical moved to a significantly larger, state-of-the-art facility in Richmond, B.C., in 2020 to accommodate the extraordinary growth achieved through our team. Providing accurate results in one minute or less, the INSTI® range includes the INSTI® HIV-1/HIV-2 Antibody Test, INSTI® Multiplex HIV Syphilis Ab Test, INSTI® HIV Self Test, INSTI® Covid-19 Antibody Test, and the INSTI® HCV Antibody Test. bioLytical sells its products in Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. In 2022, bioLytical launched iStatis, its new lateral flow testing platform, to create additional access to testing worldwide.

By delivering accurate results in real-time, INSTI® and iStatis generate meaningful outcomes for medical professionals, patients, and public health organizations worldwide and is a key partner in tackling some of the world's most severe healthcare challenges. Please visit www.istatis.comand www.insti.com,and www.biolytical.comfor more information.