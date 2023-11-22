Meet GamerTech® at "Scholars" Event

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In pursuit of our mission to help gamers and partners Level Up, GamerTech® has partnered with the Scholars - a summit for insights, celebrations and networking in the collegiate gaming community. The event takes place November 27th and 28th at Worlds Resort Las Vegas and will include conferences, networking opportunities and awards, including Player of the Year presented by GamerTech®.

"I'm absolutely delighted to extend a warm welcome to GamerTech® as we embark on the inaugural editions of the Scholars and our Collegiate Gaming Summit at PWR UP Las Vegas," said Mike Ashford, CEO of the Esports Awards. "Through these events, we're fully embracing the future of esports and striving to equip gamers with the essential resources to nurture their careers."

GamerTech® will unveil our latest product - the Magma Glove - and give attendees the opportunity to interact with this new generation of gaming gear right on the playing field. This one-of-a-kind debut gives players a first look at improved precision, comfort and performance with our battle-tested wearable tech.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the inaugural edition of the Scholars and Collegiate Gaming Summit," says Amila Pathirana, Co-Founder and CEO of GamerTech®. "We believe that the collegiate gaming industry is full of potential, and we are excited to be a part of it. At GamerTech®, we are passionate about helping our partners and gamers Level Up. That's why we are happy to introduce our first performance-boosting wearable product, the Magma Glove, at this event. We plan to strengthen our relationship with the Esports Awards Team and we look forward to celebrating the achievements of the talented players."

Pathirana will also be participating in a panel discussion on Esports Performance and Physical Well-being. As a leader in esports and gaming spaces, Amila will join other industry voices, including:

William Collis: Entrepreneur, author, educator and Co-Founder of Oxygen Esports, William Collis believes esports is the future of competition. He joins us as panel moderator.

Adam Morrison: The Co-Founder and COO of Oxygen Esports, Adam Morrison, brings his background in technology and data science to our Esports Performance panel.

John Spiher: Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Dignitas, John Spiher, builds lasting connections in the industry and lends his unique perspective to this Performance panel.

Join us at the Scholars event to see the latest from GamerTech®, the gaming community and fellow players and partners. Register here: https://esports.eventscase.com/EN/TheScholarsAwards

About GamerTech®

GamerTech® (GT) brings disruptive products and technology-based apparel solutions to market, focused explicitly on gamers and esports athletes to boost performance, enhance wellness and amplify their overall experience. GT is a fully-owned subsidiary of MAS Holdings - the largest apparel tech manufacturer in South Asia with over 100,000 employees across 17 countries.

About The Scholars

The Scholars is the ultimate symposium at the forefront of collegiate gaming innovation. Founded by the team behind the Esports Awards, the Scholars is designed to empower students and professionals alike, providing a platform to delve into cutting-edge insights, connect with industry pioneers, and celebrate excellence in the world of collegiate gaming.

About the Esports Awards

Founded in 2015, the Esports Awards is the most prestigious night in the esports calendar and the only global award show that aims to recognize esports excellence. The Esports Awards is dedicated to showcasing world-class performance and innovation from every corner of the industry throughout the year. It reaches its pinnacle at its end-of-year ceremony, considered the Oscars of esports. The ceremony celebrates everyone: players, teams, media, hardware providers, games, events and personalities that shape the esports industry. The 2021 Esports Awards saw a record-breaking 20 million viewers across the campaign, and 10 million votes counted. For 2022 the Esports Awards is moving to a new home at Resorts World Las Vegas.

