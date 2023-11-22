New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2023) - Pavel Rudanovskiy, a well known name in investment consulting and advisory, is proudly on display in New York City's Times Square. The billboard features Pavel Rudanovskiy, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Verdi Global Consulting Group.





Photo: Pavel Rudanovskiy

The Times Square billboard is an international step forward for Verdi Global in its global expansion. Under Pavel Rudanovskiy's direction, Verdi Global has successfully managed assets over $1B in investment arrangements for the local UAE market.

"It is an absolute honor to be featured on the NASDAQ billboard in Times Square. This moment is a reflection of our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to delivering superior financial solutions to our clients globally," expressed Pavel Rudanovskiy.

Stankevicius Group has selected Pavel Rudanovskiy for investment success in Middle East and exclusively featured him on the NASDAQ billboard in the center of New York's Times Square.

About Verdi Global Consulting Group

Verdi Global Consulting Group is a professional investor relations agency that provides investment strategy and advice that helps international investors to enter into foreign markets with the support and guidance. Verdi Global is focused on investments on a number of sectors in the United Arab Emirates including manufacturing, transport logistics, food security and other businesses.

