Ambulatory Surgical Center Market to Surpass US$ 128.28 Billion by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, global ambulatory surgical center market is estimated to be valued at US$ 96.19 billion in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2023-2030). The burden of chronic diseases is growing all over the world, which is further driving growth of the ambulatory surgical center market. Moreover, increasing strategic activities among market players are also driving growth of the market. Along with this, the market is anticipated to witness major growth opportunities in the near future, owing to increasing number of market players adopting strategic partnerships to bring high-quality, patient-centered care to more communities.



Market Trends

Increasing purchase of management and ownership is gaining traction in the global ambulatory surgical center market. For instance, in October 2021, United Surgical Partners International (USPI) entered into partnership with Compass Surgical Partners for USPI for buying Compass Surgical Partner's management and ownership stakes in nine ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). This agreement will enable establishment of ASC in the Market around the world. Moreover, growing number of product launches by market players is also expected to boost growth of the market.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global ambulatory surgical center is expected to surpass US$ 128.28 Billion by 2030 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to increasing cases of chronic diseases along with rising old age population around the world needing efficient and cost-effective treatment.

On the basis of Center Type, Multispecialty Centers segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to rising cases of chronic diseases worldwide creating need for multispecialty centers.

On the basis of Modality, Hospital-Based Ambulatory Surgical segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to higher demand due to safety and benefits of these modalities.

On the basis of Specialty Area, Orthopedics segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to increasing technological advancements in medical instruments and accessories, and control of doctors over these facilities.

On the basis of Services, Diagnostic Services segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to rise in number of orthopedic surgeries performed around the world.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to increasing cases of chronic diseases, increasing product launches, growing strategic initiatives by major market players, and growing demand for operations in the region.

Key players operating in the ambulatory surgical center market include Vision Group Holdings, AmSurg Corp., Community Health Systems, Inc., HCA Holdings, Inc., Heathway Medical Group, Tenet Healthcare, Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America, Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc., and Surgery Partners.

Ambulatory Surgical Center Market Key Developments:

In July 2022, the Southeastern Spine Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center launched a robotic surgery program. This center possesses advanced robotic systems designed for improved accuracy and effectiveness of total knee replacement surgeries.

In February 2023, Spire Orthopedic Partners and Dutches Country Orthopedic Associates announced partnership. The partnership made Spire one of the biggest orthopedic platform in the U.S.

Read complete market research report, "Ambulatory Surgical Center Market, By Center Type, By Modality, By Services, By Specialty Area, by Region and Segment Forecast 2023 - 2030", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Ambulatory Surgical Center Market Segmentation:

By Center Type:

Single Specialty Centers



Multispecialty Centers

By Modality:

Hospital-Based Ambulatory Surgical Center



Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Center

By Services:

Diagnostic Services



Surgical Services

By Specialty Area:

Gastroenterology



Ophthalmology



Orthopedics



Pain/Neurology



Urology



Dermatology



Others

By Region:

North America



By Country:





U.S.







Canada



Latin America



By Country:





Brazil







Mexico







Argentina







Rest of Latin America



Europe



By Country:





Germany







U.K.







France







Italy







Spain







Russia







Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country





China







India







Japan







Australia







South Korea







ASEAN







Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



By Country:





GCC







Israel







Rest of Middle East



Africa



By Country/Region:





South Africa







Central Africa







North Africa

