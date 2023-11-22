IC Capitalight Corp.: Capitalight Announces Change of CFO

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2023 / IC Capitalight Corp. (CSE:IC) ("Capitalight" or "the Company"), announces the resignation of Marc Johnson as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and as a Director of the Company, and the appointment of Bryan Loree as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Johnson has been CFO and a Director of Capitalight since 2019 and is leaving to concentrate on his duties as CFO of NextSource Materials Inc. The Company would like to thank Mr. Johnson for all of his work over the years and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

Capitalight is pleased to announce the appointment of Bryan Loree as CFO effective immediately. Bryan Loree is a Director of the Company and is also a former CFO of Capitalight. Mr. Loree holds a CPA, CMA designation, a Financial Management Diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology, and a BA from Simon Fraser University.

ABOUT IC CAPITALIGHT CORP.

IC Capitalight Corp. operates as a merchant bank that pursues value-based investment opportunities in accordance with its internal investment policies. The Company provides shareholders with long-term capital growth by investing in a portfolio of private company investments and mineral exploration properties that are expected to generate positive cash flows.

The company is listed on the CSE under the symbol "IC." To learn more about the Company please visit http://www.capitalight.co

For further information contact: +1.866.653.9223 or info@capitalight.co

