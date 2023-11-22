Think Research Announces Date of Third Quarter and Year-to-date 2023 Results and Conference Call Details

Earnings To Be Announced Prior to Market Open on Monday November 27th, 2023

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2023 / Think Research Corporation (TSXV:THNK) ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, announced today that it will release Third Quarter 2023 Results pre-market, Monday, November 27th, 2023. Think's financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and on the Company's website as of 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Subsequently, CEO Sachin Aggarwal and CFO John Hayes with host a conference call to discuss the results, with a Q&A session to follow.

TIME: 8:30 AM EST, Monday November 27th, 2023

Conference Call Participant Details:

Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research Corporation is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software and data solutions. The Company's evidence-based healthcare solutions support clinical decision-making, improve access to services, enable practitioners to gain better capabilities and knowledge, and help to standardize care to facilitate better healthcare outcomes. Think Research has gathered a significant amount of data by building its repository of knowledge through its digital solutions platform and group of companies. The Company's focused mission is to become an essential platform that helps healthcare clinicians, institutions and networks to provide the best care and information.

Think licenses its solutions to over 16,000 facilities for over 331,000 primary care, acute care, and long-term care doctors, nurses and pharmacists who rely on the content and data provided by Think to support their practices. Over 3 million patients and residents annually receive better care due to the essential data that Think produces, manages and delivers.

In addition, the Company collects and manages pharmaceutical and clinical trial data via the BioPharma Services entity that Think acquired on September 10, 2021. BioPharma Services is a leading provider of bioequivalence and Phase 1 clinical research services to pharmaceutical companies globally. Think's other services include a network of digital-first primary care clinics and medical clinics that provide elective surgery. Visit: www.thinkresearch.com.

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors/

For further information: Mark Sakamoto, Executive Vice President, Think Research, 416.388.7119, mark.sakamoto@thinkresearch.com

