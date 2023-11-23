Dr. Brandon Richland, MD: Fat Transfer Breast Augmentation Surgery: Lift Without Implants

ORANGE COUNTY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2023 / Fat transfer breast augmentation is a natural alternative to implants. The procedure uses liposuction to remove a woman's own fat, usually from the abdomen or thighs, and inject it into the breasts to increase volume. Unlike breast implants, the transferred fat can help reconstitute breast tissue lost to aging and breastfeeding. Many patients praise the natural feel and appearance of a fat transfer "breast lift" compared to implants. Plastic surgeons say fat transfer augmentation is not for all women but can be an excellent option for the right candidate.

Fat transfer breast augmentation is the perfect surgery for a youthful appearance. Image Credit: MilanMarkovic / 123RF.

"Fat transfer offers a more natural breast augmentation by using a patient's own fat, rather than synthetic breast implants. It's a blend of liposuction and augmentation, giving the breasts a softer, more organic look and feel," said Dr. Brandon Richland, MD.

Dr. Richland is a well-known and respected Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon in Orange County / Southern California that specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries. He is dedicated to helping both women and men look and feel their absolute best.

What is Fat Transfer Breast Augmentation?

Fat transfer breast augmentation is a procedure that utilizes liposuction to take fat from other areas of the body, and then inject it with precision into the breasts, providing fuller, more aesthetically appealing breasts.

Process of Taking Fat From Other Parts of The Body and Injecting Into The Breasts

Fat transfer breast augmentation is a procedure which involves taking fat cells from areas of the body such as the thighs, buttocks, hips or stomach, and then injecting them into the breasts.

A commonly used technique for fat extraction is liposuction. After fat has been extracted, the taken fat undergoes purification and processing before being injected into the breasts in order to enhance their volume and shape.

This method serves as an alternative to getting traditional implants for breast augmentation, and due to the use of one's own natural tissue, there is no risk of allergic reaction or rejection.

Use of Liposuction

Fat transfer breast augmentation may be preferred over traditional breast implants due to its minimal invasiveness and quick recovery time.

Liposuction enables surgeons to harvest an adequate amount of fat cells using a small cannula which are vital to transforming the shape and size of the breasts. The fat cells collected through liposuction will later be injected in several layers at varying depths for maximum fullness, while ensuring natural-looking augmentation without any visible lumps or bumps.

Using harvested fat also means there's no risk of immune rejection since this can only take place with foreign objects like synthetic implants. Furthermore, liposuction helps contour other parts of the patient's body for overall reshaping effects, thus providing additional benefits besides the bust size increase.

Pros and Cons of Fat Transfer Breast Augmentation

Fat transfer breast augmentation offers natural and long-lasting results with minimal scarring, quick recovery, as well as fewer risks and complications compared to implants.

Natural and Long-Lasting Results

Fat transfer breast augmentation surgery is an increasingly popular cosmetic procedure for women that offers a natural and long-lasting solution to their needs. In this procedure, the surgeon removes fat from other areas of the body via liposuction and then reinjects it into the breasts.

This means that not only is it possible to achieve fuller, shapelier breasts, but also the procedure removes unwanted fat from troublesome locations such as the love handles or thighs at the same time. Fat transfer breast augmentation can improve not just size, but also the overall shape and contour of one's breasts, while being proven to be safe with few risks along with its already minimally invasive approach.

This method can provide a subtle boost in cup size without risking potential health concerns associated with traditional implants like silicone gel leakage.

Minimal Scarring and Quick Recovery

Fat transfer breast augmentation is a popular procedure among many women as it reduces the risks for scarring and has a quick recovery compared to traditional breast augmentation with implants .

Scarring is minimal and barely noticeable after a few months, compared to implant surgery which can leave significant scars in visible spots.

Recovery time from this procedure usually lasts only for 1 to 2 weeks, whereas implant surgery requires 4 to 6 weeks of downtime due to discomfort and swelling associated with healing wounds at incision sites.

Fewer Risks and Complications Compared to Implants

Fat transfer breast augmentation has fewer risks and complications than breast augmentation with implants. As the procedure involves transferring fat cells from other parts of the body instead of introducing foreign implants into the breasts, it removes many of the risks associated with traditional breast augmentation surgery .

Examples include allergic reactions, ruptured implants, possible inflammation or infection at the insertion site, and even fat embolism caused by infused pieces of transferred fat.

The potential risks of fat transfer breast augmentation are greatly reduced as well due to its minimally invasive nature. Some issues that may occur include fat necrosis (the death of some injected fat), reabsorption (where some portion of injected fat disappears over time), or infections such as temporary seroma which is an accumulation fluid in the treated area.

Being less risky overall compared to implants, these procedures also tend to produce a more natural appearance once healed when compared with busts achieved through implants options.

Who is a Good Candidate for Fat Transfer Breast Augmentation?

Patients who have an adequate amount of fat in other areas of the body and are in good overall health may be a good candidate for this procedure .

Best candidates for fat transfer breast augmentation are women with a big portion of fat in other areas of their body, like abdomen, hips, buttocks, or thighs. Image Credit: Staras / 123RF.

Adequate Amount of Fat In Other Areas of The Body

Fat transfer breast augmentation is an increasingly popular procedure because it relies on a patient's own fat in order to increase the size and shape of her breasts. This means that the amount of fat available in other parts of the body can have a direct impact on how well this type of augmentation works.

In order for there to be enough fatty tissue to successfully complete treatment, patients should ideally have adequate amounts of excess fat stored in areas such as their hips, abdomen, buttocks, or thighs.

If there is not enough fat present, then it may not be possible to get satisfactory results with this procedure. Some plastic surgeons prefer using larger amounts of donor tissue so they aren't limited by small areas from which they must obtain fat cells, and can produce more consistent results overall.

Good Overall Health

Good overall health is important for women considering fat transfer breast augmentation surgery . It is essential to have good physical and mental wellbeing, as both can play a significant role in the success of the procedure and minimize potential risks and complications that may arise during or after surgery.

Poor health can lead to more serious illnesses, delays in healing times, or other issues that would not otherwise occur if the patient was healthy. For example, increased blood flow resulting from good overall health increases oxygen levels which helps accelerate healing time after surgery while reducing swelling and bruising.

Maintaining good nutrition beforehand ensures that fat cells are able to thrive once transferred into the breasts instead of being rejected by the body. As such, it's important for potential patients to achieve optimal wellness before undergoing any plastic surgery procedure including fat transfer breast augmentation with their qualified plastic surgeon.

Procedure Details & Recovery

Before the fat transfer breast augmentation procedure, the patient will be given anesthesia and fat is then harvested from other areas of the body using liposuction.

Harvesting Fat Through Liposuction

Harvesting fat is a critical part of fat transfer breast augmentation, as it provides the raw material for creating increased volume in the breasts. The typical sites where fat is taken are areas such as the stomach, hips, buttocks or thighs; those that have reasonably high concentrations of body fat.

It's done using Coleman's harvesting technique which involves suctioning out adipose tissue (fat cells) with specially designed 2-mm side-port cannulas inserted into small incisions around these areas and through tiny tubes that attach to a vacuum system at one end and an aspiration handle at the other.

Another method is the autologous fat grafting procedure, where only one's own fat from remote donor sites can be used. Aside from taking extra caution during this liposuction phase to avoid damage to adjacent tissues, proper techniques should also be employed during harvesting to ensure good viability of fat cells before they are transplanted to the site.

Anesthesia Options

Fat transfer breast augmentation surgery is a less invasive procedure and can be performed under localized anesthesia. Local anesthetics are injected to numb the area being treated with fat transfer, making it completely painless during the entire procedure.

Local anesthesia has several advantages over general anesthesia which include reduced risks of side effects for the patient, faster recovery time, and more precise control due to having local control of where exactly injections will be used.

An additional benefit of using local anesthetic is that there is no need for sedation prior to the procedure because patients can remain awake throughout treatment. Some patients prefer local anesthesia versus general because they don't have to worry about physically recovering from surgery due to loss in consciousness or severe drowsiness associated with general anesthesiology medications provided through inhalable gasses or intravenous administration.

Recovery Expectations

When it comes to fat transfer breast augmentation, recovery time is much shorter than that of implants. Going through liposuction before the actual procedure helps minimize risk and can potentially reduce recovery time even further.

The final results from a fat transfer typically take up to six months to show due to the natural injection of its own body's fatty tissue into the area surrounding the existing breast tissue, yet some side effects like bruising, swelling, discomfort or numbness might persist for several weeks afterward.

To ensure an optimal result and speed up the healing process, patients may consider wearing a compression garment provided by their attending cosmetic surgeon during the postoperative period, and avoid any heavy lifting activities or exercise routines in order to promote good blood flow around the injected areas.

Anticipated Results

The result of the fat transfer breast augmentation can vary depending on the amount of fat injected and the technique used. Generally, this procedure provides subtle to modest size increases for those who seek it.

Many women also opt for a breast lift along with their fat transfer procedure in order to elongate their breasts, resulting in an overall more youthful appearance.

Most patients are pleased by how natural-looking and long-lasting the results end up being through fat transfer instead of using implants as a way to enhance size or symmetry of their breasts.

Risks and Safety Considerations

Potential complications include fat necrosis, infection, reabsorption of the transferred fat, lumpy breast augmentation scars , contour deformity, and oil cysts.

Fat transfer breast augmentation carries fewer postoperative risks compared to implants such as capsular contracture and ruptures which can be seen with other breast procedures. The long-term effects for any individual will vary, but it often results in natural looking breasts with lifted position without implant placement due to using one's own body's fatty tissue in areas usually hard to target by unsuitable traditional methods (i.e., tightening sagging skin).

Furthermore, ASPS provides comprehensive information on plastic surgery procedures that can help patients decide if this is a right choice for them.

Comparison to Breast Implants

Fat transfer breast augmentation offers many benefits when compared to traditional implants. Unlike the implant method, fat transfer does not involve a large incision and there is no need for general anesthesia since the process includes an outpatient liposuction procedure and involves minimal scarring.

Additionally, fat transfer results in a more natural feel than breast implants as it uses one's own fat cells that are taken from other parts of the body rather than having foreign objects placed.

Furthermore, since transferred fat requires its blood supply to survive, there is less risk of complications due to the body maintaining better integration with its own materials, as opposed to artificial ones introduced like silicone or saline gel.

Breast implants are a very good option, but when women want something more natural, fat transfer can be their best choice. Image Credit: StefanAmer / 123RF.

A Incredible Breast Lift and Augmentation Without Implants

Fat transfer breast augmentation is an increasingly popular alternative to traditional implants for adding volume and fullness to the breasts. The procedure involves harvesting fat cells from other parts of the body with liposuction, which are then injected into the breasts.

As a natural and minimally invasive procedure, there are fewer risks or complications compared to those associated with breast implants. In addition, this surgery provides long-lasting results with minimal scarring and a quick recovery period.

Overall, fat transfer breast augmentation offers many advantages such as natural looking results, increased cup sizes without silicone gel or foreign objects in the body, and fewer risks and trauma to the body.

It is important for patients who consider this option to consult with a qualified plastic surgeon to determine if they are good candidates, and make better informed decisions about their care.

Experienced plastic surgeons like Dr. Brandon Richland, MD (pictured above) are the best option for achieving safe cosmetic surgery results.

About Dr. Brandon Richland, MD:

Dr. Brandon Richland, MD is a respected Board Certified Licensed Plastic Surgeon in Orange County / Southern California specializing in cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries. Driven by his passion for medicine, Dr. Richland obtained his Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree from the prestigious program at Saint Louis University (SLU) School of Medicine in 2013. His exceptional skills were recognized when he received the McGraw Hill / Lange Medical Student Academic Achievement Award, and graduated top of his class with Honors. For his undergraduate degree, he attended University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and graduated with Honors in 2009.

To further enhance his surgical expertise, Dr. Richland completed his Residency in Plastic Surgery at the University of California, Irvine (UCI) from 2013 to 2019 earning the Academic Achievement Award twice during this period. A total of 14 years in dedicated schooling and medical residency. Dr. Richland is actively involved with healthcare and medical societies, as a Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery, a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, and the California Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Schedule your in-person consultation in our modern and luxurious offices in either Fountain Valley, CA (Main HQ) or our Newport Beach, CA office. Live outside of Southern California or short on time? For your convenience, Virtual Consultations are also available.

Medical Disclaimer: The information shared is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as medical advice. Every individual and patient is different. Before considering any treatments or surgical procedures, be sure to consult with an experienced licensed healthcare provider to discuss the appropriateness and safety of any procedures or treatments based on your individual health and medical history.

