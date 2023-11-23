Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2023) - Newpath Resources Inc. (CSE: PATH) (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC Pink: RDYFF) ("Newpath" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its lithium exploration program on the Alpha/Bravo Project (the "Project") in northern Ontario. The Company's early stage exploration program has identified an area of highly fractionated pegmatite dyking containing key critical element indicator minerals, including coarse grained muscovite that a Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy ("LIBS") handheld scanner has identified contains significant concentrations of lithium.

Alex McAulay, Newpath's CEO states, "Prior to beginning this grassroots exploration program, we knew from government archives that the Project area covered favourable geology, a reported S-type peraluminous granite, over 170 historic pegmatite occurrences and numerous lakes that have yielded lake sediment samples with high concentrations of lithium, cesium and rare earth elements. Today, we can say that field crews have discovered an area of highly fractionated pegmatites that demonstrate geochemistry indicating we are getting close to more lithium- rich, potentially mineralized pegmatites. Although we have had a successful exploration program, the onset of winter conditions has forced us to wrap up our field work for the year. We look forward to getting back to work in 2024 following the pegmatite system that we uncovered this summer. Newpath aims to continue to follow the geochemical trends that are leading us to a more evolved, lithium rich part of the pegmatite system, with the ultimate hope of finding the first spodumene bearing pegmatite on the project.

"We are further encouraged by the high-grade lithium, spodumene bearing pegmatite discovery by Pegmatite One Lithium on their Frazer Lake Mound Property, 20 km northeast of our eastern boundary. This Frazer Lake Mound discovery is hosted within the same belt of metasedimentary rocks that underlie the Alpha/Bravo Project, supporting our belief that our Alpha/Bravo project is situated in a favourable geological setting for hosting lithium bearing pegmatites."

To date, our Hilltop Pegmatite Showing is our highest priority target. The Hilltop Showing covers an area of interest centered on a broad area of Quetico metasedimentary and metavolcanic rocks in contact with a previously known S-type peraluminous granite. Field crews have identified numerous sub-parallel pegmatite dykes ranging in width from less than a metre to over 15 meters and exposed over strike lengths up to 400 meters and remaining open along strike. Many of the pegmatites exhibit zonation, and contain garnets, coarse-grained plumose muscovite, large feldspar crystals and mineralization textures associated with advanced stages of fractionation.

Preliminary Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy ("LIBS ") analyses of coarse grained, often plumose books of muscovite crystals have returned elevated values of lithium and potassium/rubidium ("K/Rb") ratios from feldspars ranging from 15 to 30. This range of K/RB ratios is consistent with what researchers have identified to be representative of rare earth pegmatites and considered to be of interest by other exploration companies in northern Ontario. Mineral geochemistry based on the LIBS analyses suggest the pegmatites at the Hilltop Showing area have undergone a high degree of fractionation and the LIBS results are being used by the Company to help establish potential fractionation trends towards more lithium-rich parts of the system. Grab and channel samples have been collected from a number of the pegmatite dykes and will be submitted for analyses in Thunder Bay.

Many of the characteristics of the Hilltop Showing are consistent with the geological setting reported at the Georgia Lake Pegmatite field, located approximately 70km to the east of the Alpha/Bravo Project, which is host to Rock Tech Lithium's Georgia Lake Project and Imagine Lithium's Jackpot Lithium Projects. Rock Tech Lithium and Imagine Lithium recently announced they will explore potential synergies between their adjacent and nearby properties with a joint target to develop a reliable raw material supply chain to support Rock Tech's proposed lithium converter along Lake Superior's North Shore.

The bulk of this year's field work at Alpha/Bravo was conventional boot and hammer prospecting and mapping by two-person prospecting crews. Prospecting crews have completed a first pass of the road accessible and exposed Quetico subprovince rocks on the western and southern half of the Alpha/Bravo utilizing the extensive road network on the Project. The initial prospecting and mapping program focused on delineating the areal extend of the S Type peraluminous granites and pegmatite occurrences in metasedimentary host rocks. The high-resolution satellite imagery acquired in August has been useful in not only confirming the location of documented pegmatite occurrences, but also identifying new, white granitic outcrop exposure and pegmatite occurrences for follow up in the field. As of November 7th, 2023 over 450 outcrops have been evaluated, including 131 pegmatite occurrences. A total of 116 grab samples and 24 channel samples have been collected for analyses. A SciApps LIBS 903 analyzer was used to analyse specific lithium indicator minerals. The LIBS handheld scanner was calibrated with standards specifically developed for pegmatites and minerals associated LCT pegmatites. The geochemical results from the LIBs scan are being used by the Company in a qualitative, comparative context and are purely for the purposes of determining fractionation trends based on relative concentrations of lithium, tantalum, cesium and rubidium in specific indicator minerals. The Company does not rely on the LIBs results as an indication of the total lithium content of whole rock samples. All grab and channel samples collected to date will be submitted to an accredited assay laboratory in Thunder Bay for analyses.

Follow up exploration work is planned for 2024, including detailed mapping, systematic sampling and further prospecting in expanding areas of interest.

New Mining Claims

The Company is also pleased to announce that is has staked an additional 16 mining claim units (341.52 Ha) in the Tartan Lake Area in Ontario contiguous to the Alpha Bravo claim group, increasing the project's footprint to 63,968 hectares. The new claims were registered on behalf of Newpath on November 18, 2023.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Douglas S. Turnbull, P.Geo., the Company's COO and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Acknowledgment of First Nations

Newpath Resources Inc. is committed to fostering lasting, transparent, trust-based relationships with the Indigenous communities where we operate. We respectfully acknowledge that our Alpha/Bravo project is on the traditional territories of many Nations including Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek, Fort William First Nation, Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek, Red Rock Indian Band, the Metis Nation of Ontario and Red Sky Metis Independent Nation.

Newpath Resources recognizes the great privilege of conducting work on these lands and recognizes the accountability and commitment we owe to the communities who have resided here since time immemorial. Newpath shares a common interest in ensuring that the lands and waters will continue to provide cultural, environmental, and economic wellbeing for Indigenous communities for generations to come.

About Newpath Resources Inc.

Newpath is a Canadian exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PATH. Newpath's early-stage Orefield critical metal exploration project, which is composed of three claim groups (Alpha Bravo, Charlie and Delta), totals 3,180 claim units covering approximately 67,448 hectares (approximately 674 square kilometres) west and southwest of Lake Nipigon in Northern Ontario. The Company also wholly owns the Northshore gold project located in the Schreiber-Hemlo greenstone belt.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

NEWPATH RESOURCES INC.

"Alexander McAulay"

Chief Executive Officer

Email: amcaulay@newpathresource.com

CEO Direct Line: +1 (604) 365-0425

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information included in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration work on the Project. Forward-looking information is based upon the assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management of the Company as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of lithium extraction technologies on a commercial scale , and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Any statement containing forward looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188517