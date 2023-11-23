The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope Announces CFO Transition

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2023 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK)(OTCQB:MYLKF) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a dynamic Foodtech innovation company dedicated to creating breakthrough delicious, sustainable food and beverage solutions through cutting-edge ingredient, formulation, and packaging technology, announces the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Kohmela Grier, effective today. Ms. Grier is returning to private company accounting.

"On behalf of our entire team, I would like to thank Kohmela for her commitment and contributions to The Planting Hope Company," said Julia Stamberger, Chief Executive Officer of The Planting Hope Company. "Since joining Planting Hope in 2021, Kohmela has been a valuable, diligent, and tenacious member of our core management team and we wish her well in her future endeavors."

Earlier this quarter, The Planting Hope Company engaged NowCFO, a premier outsourced accounting firm, to support the Company's financial accounting function and strategy.

John Nocera of NowCFO has been named as The Planting Hope Company interim CFO.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope is reimagining and reinventing food today so that our planet can feed 10 billion people tomorrow. A Foodtech-driven company at the forefront of sustainable consumer food and beverage evolution, Planting Hope transforms nutrient-dense, widely cultivated crops into innovative, nutrient-rich products that reimagine pantry staples in the largest, fastest-growing global food categories.

Our award-winning breakthrough brands, including Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, RightRice® High-Protein Veggie Rice, and Mozaics Real Veggie Chips, are not only disrupting global markets but also significantly reducing environmental footprints. Available across the US and Canada in grocery retailers (Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Markets), through foodservice operators (CAVA Mediterranean restaurants - NYSE: CAVA), and e-commerce and alternative retail channels (Amazon, QVC), our products blend culinary innovation with advanced technology, offering breakthrough products with wide moats. Our products are poised to disrupt global food and beverage categories, make a positive impact on the world, and provide investors with valuable opportunities in the growing sustainable food market.

This is the food that Gen Z is demanding and that Gen Alpha will grow up with: this is the future of food.

