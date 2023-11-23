Sax Power has developed a 5.8 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, priced at €4,957 ($5,403) for end customers, with a smart meter for precise electricity delivery.From pv magazine Germany German battery supplier Sax Power has developed a new lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) storage system for residential applications. The company said it launched the product after running tests with more than 1,000 storage systems used by more than 300 customers. The battery does not require an inverter and can be plugged into a secured household socket. Its capacity is 5.8 kWh and its efficiency rate is 99%, ...

