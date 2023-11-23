"Opening up the world's largest market"

In another historic step for the world's first Voluntary Carbon Exchange, CTX has partnered with SASA ENVIRO, a revered Chennai-based Environmental and Agricultural Solutions provider. This National Master Licensee will also operate a White Label version of the CTX platform to deliver an Indian operated, owned, and branded version of the world's leading global Voluntary Carbon platform.

This grants Indian buyers Corporate, Brokers and institutions immediate access to hundreds of projects worldwide, with millions of credits listed on CTX across many nations ready for T+0 clearance and settlement.

High Quality Carbon Credits issued by the Various Registries interfaced with CTX can be listed via CTX India platform and CTX globally, priced by sellers, with no costs to list their credits, with only a small fee on the sale.

"This is the beginning of the future India has said it wanted from the Paris Agreement in 2015," according to Wayne Sharpe, CEO Founder of the CTX Global Environmental Markets (GEM group).

"We are excited to be partnering with experienced world class Carbon Market technology leaders in CTX," says SASA Enviro CEO, Suresh Jadhav, who also co-founded Tree Ambulance Foundation with his business partner Dr. Abdul Ghani, better known as 'The Green Man of India'. As they all head towards UNFCCC COP28 in Dubai to formally announce this, Suresh adds, "We expect the response from buyers, projects, communities and governments will be outstanding. We will be rapidly expanding the CTX India Business Development team, after training by CTX Global in December."

Wayne jokes "India has just won the Carbon World Cup let's forget the cricket."

About GEM/CTX:

GEM is a world-renowned Fintech company in Australia which licenses registry software solutions and the Trading Exchange Technology for environmental commodity markets. Additionally, it is an approved vendor to the World Bank.

Carbon Trade Exchange (CTX) is a strategic partner of the UNFCCC CDM since 2017 which has housed and transacted over 600 Million credits across different Credit Standards simultaneously globally, 24/7/365 for over 15 years.

About SASA Enviro

SASA is an earth-loving pioneer in environmental sustainability, powered by experienced diverse teams, with turn-key initiatives in environmental conservation, regeneration and protection.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231122391984/en/

Contacts:

CTX/GEM:

Wayne Sharpe

CEO and Founder

info@ctxglobal.com

+44 7502 229523