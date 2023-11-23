Anzeige
WKN: A0B6TQ | ISIN: LT0000102030 | Ticker-Symbol: WM8
Frankfurt
23.11.23
08:02 Uhr
0,946 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
GRIGEO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRIGEO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9800,98209:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.11.2023 | 07:12
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Interim consolidated financial statement of Grigeo AB covering 9 months of 2023

Over 9 months of 2023, Grigeo AB company group (hereinafter - the Group), consisting of Grigeo AB, Grigeo Packaging UAB, Grigeo Baltwood UAB, Grigeo Klaipeda AB, Mena Pak AT, Grigeo Recycling UAB, Grigeo Recycling SIA and Grigeo investiciju valdymas UAB achieved the consolidated sales turnover of EUR 149.4 million. It is by EUR 3.1 million less than over respective period of 2022.

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 24.1 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 17.1 million more than in the same period in 2022.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 9 months of 2022, increased by EUR 17.0 million and reached EUR 31.1 million.

The following table summarizes 9-month performance numbers stated in this announcement:

Indicator, EUR million 2023 2022 Change
Revenue 149.4 152.5 (2.0%)
EBITDA* 31.1 14.1 120%
Profit before tax (EBT) 24.1 7.0 245%

*Calculations are disclosed in Note 18 of attached statements.

More details on these changes are presented in interim management report and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Grigeo AB covering 9 months of 2023 (see attachments).

Tomas Jozonis

Chief Executive Officer

+370 5 243 58 01


