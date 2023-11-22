BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) ("Advent"), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced that it has received a notification letter from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that the Company has been granted an additional 180-day compliance period, or until May 20, 2024, to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price rule.

Nasdaq's determination is based on the Company meeting the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable requirements for listing on Nasdaq, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and the Company's written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period and if necessary, by effecting a reverse stock split.

In a notification letter dated May 24, 2023, Nasdaq previously informed the Company that, based on the previous 30 consecutive business days, the Company's ordinary shares no longer met the minimum $1.00 bid price per share requirement. Therefore, in accordance with Nasdaq's Listing Rules, the Company was provided 180 calendar days, or until November 20, 2023, to regain compliance.

If at any time before May 20, 2024, the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares is at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Company will regain compliance with this Nasdaq rule and this matter will be closed.

This current notification from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's ordinary shares, which will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "ADN".

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with offices in California, Greece, Denmark, Germany, and the Philippines. With more than 150 patents issued, pending, and/or licensed for fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions, suitable for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit www.advent.energy.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

