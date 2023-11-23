Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Bei dieser Aktie liegen alle Asse in einer Hand
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.11.2023 | 10:06
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ValueLabs LLP: ValueLabs Emerges as a Trailblazer in the Generative AI Space, Wins Prestigious Stevie International Business Awards® 2023

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueLabs, a leading technology solutions provider, is celebrating the success of AiDE, their proprietary enterprise Generative AI platform, with multiple awards at the Stevie International Business Awards® 2023.

ValueLabs Logo

AiDE empowers enterprises to leverage the potential of Generative AI in a secure manner, at scale, enabling them to drive productivity, process efficiency, customer experience, and loyalty and even redesign their business models - increasing their revenue and bottom line.

AiDE solutions cover product, design, development, quality engineering, analytics, security, and support needs. Three solutions, viz. AiDE SDLC, AiDE xPerience, and AiDE Chat were recognized at the Stevie International Business Awards® 2023:

  1. AiDE SDLC, an enterprise Generative AI platform transforming product design and development processes, was conferred the Gold Stevie for 'Technical Innovation of the Year' among organizations with 1,000 or more employees.
  2. AiDE xPerience, an industry-first conversational website and mobile UX platform, won the Gold Stevie for 'Innovation of the Year' within the Business Service Industries category.
  3. AiDE Chat, an intuitive conversational AI text and voice assistant, secured the Bronze Stevie for 'Customer Service Solution,' owing to its unique business process reengineering capabilities.

In addition, ValueLabs received the Silver Stevie award for the 'Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year - More Than 2,500 Employees'.

"Our approach to Generative AI, or any transformative technology for that matter, has always been to figure out how it improves the business goals of our clients. The main thing we want to accomplish with AiDE is to build high-quality custom solutions rapidly, at scale, and with the right security. The awards from Stevie validate the path we're on and the approach we've taken to Generative AI so far. A lot of exciting stuff in the pipeline," said Veda Reddy, CEO of Imagine, ValueLabs' innovation arm.

Particularly impressed by ValueLabs' thought leadership and approach towards Generative AI, almost all the existing clients at ValueLabs felt that the solutions built using AiDE are set to propel them to the forefront of technological advancements within their industry.

"Some of the custom solutions we've built for clients this year are stunning! We're building this out into a platform offering so all our clients and prospects can leverage our components and capabilities in a plug-and-play manner," said Arjun Rao, Founder and CEO at ValueLabs.

About ValueLabs

ValueLabs is a leading global IT services & solutions provider with a strong focus on enabling clients to achieve faster time to market, improve quality, and optimize costs through next-generation Product Development, UX, Automation, and Analytics - powered by AiDE. Over the last 26 years, the company has expanded to 28 locations, 7,000 associates, and 300 clients worldwide. Their focus on employees and clients has resulted in industry-leading Net Promoter Scores (NPS) of over 80 and 90, respectively. To learn more, visit www.valuelabs.com.

For more details, contact: Veda Reddy, https://www.valuelabs.com/business-form/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343811/ValueLabs_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valuelabs-emerges-as-a-trailblazer-in-the-generative-ai-space-wins-prestigious-stevie-international-business-awards-2023-301995926.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.