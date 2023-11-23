Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2023) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce it has secured a new store location for the opening of a 3rd Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's") at the Well, in downtown Toronto.



"With our foot firmly on the gas and leaning in to accelerate growth we are pleased to announce that our Smash Burger brand Rosie's Burgers has secured a prime location in the busy pedestrian area of the Well in downtown Toronto. This will be Rosie's third (3rd) location. As we work within our wide network of landlord relationships and franchisee groups we are confident in our ability to once again grow a nationwide smash burger brand", said Sean Black, Chief Investment Officer of Happy Belly. We would like to thank RioCan (REI-UN-T) and Allied Properties (AP-UN-T) as we continue to work with them as we grow the footprint of our brands throughout Canada.



"We are active in multiple conversations with various groups across Canada as we continue to accelerate the growth of our brand portfolio. There is no shortage of opportunities as we continue to organically expand Happy Belly's footprint in the QSR space. We are happy to share the news of this location for Rosie's as we schedule its opening in Q1 2024. We look forward to continuing to share the news of many more newly secured locations for brands across our portfolio as we continue to accelerate growth through our asset-light franchise model. We are just getting starting here at Happy Belly.



About the Well

The Well is currently one of the largest multi-use developments in Canadian history, scheduled to finish construction in June 2023. Covering a total of 7.8 square acres. The Well features six residential towers of 14-46 stories, and a 36-story office tower with three floors of extensive retail space on the ground level.

Rosie's Burgers

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Happy Belly Food Group

Shawn Moniz

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

